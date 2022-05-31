iPhone 14 Pro models could apparently have always-on displays

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models might have always-on displays, according to one prominent analyst. Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman predicts the two more premium models of iPhone will show a limited amount of information on the screen even when locked.

According to Gurman, the feature will arrive as part of iOS 16, which Apple is set to unveil next week at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference).

The analyst reckons the tech will work just like it does on the Apple Watch – the handsets will lower the screen's frame rate when it's locked in order to save battery while still displaying some information. There's no word on what information will be shown, but it's thought to be things that are useful at a glance, such as the time and battery life.

There's also no word on whether the iPhone 14 Pro models will use the same low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display used in the Apple Watch.

Certain Android phones have sported always-on displays for years – we remember testing a Motorola Moto X in 2013 that had the feature. More recently, the technology has been popularised by its use on Samsung handsets.

If this rumour is true, it will be yet another feature the iPhone 14 Pro models will offer over their cheaper, non-Pro variants . The Pro models are also said to have a new A16 processor, new notch designs and better cameras.

