Fairmont, NC

 4 days ago
Town remembers

fallen soldiers

FAIRMONT — A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday in Fairmont to honor fallen soldiers.

Participants included cadets from the Fairmont High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; Star of Bethlehem Pastor Sammy Shropshire; soloist Liliana Locklear; FHS students Kiara Campbell and Jonathan Huggins; retired U. S. Army soldier and Co-owner of Briarwood Custom Meats Marvin Frink; and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Kirkland, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

There were about 30 Fairmont residents in attendance of the ceremony held at noon in the Heritage Center, according to Kemp.

Champion Award

is presented

LUMBERTON — A local educator is the recipient of the Outstanding Educator NSTEM™ Champion Award from the National STEM Honor Society.

Phyllis King, a Career and Technical Education teacher employed at Lumberton Junior High School, received the recognition this month from the NSTEM Honor Society.

“The school and her students are fortunate to have her as a teacher,” the Honor Society wrote in a statement. “This award honors her hard work and contribution to STEM.”

The STEM acronym stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Shooting sends

one to hospital

PEMBROKE — Police here are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one Pembroke resident to the hospital, according to the department’s interim police chief.

The shooting took place about 2:04 a.m. at Locklear Court located on Lumbee Street in Pembroke, according to interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt. Locklear Court is operated by the Pembroke Housing Authority.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed hospital and no update on his condition was available Thursday afternoon, Hunt said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.

School, students

were threatened

A threat made against Hobbton High School and its students was reportedly posted on Instagram, prompting an investigation in which two juveniles have been identified. While authorities said there is “no longer a credible threat,” heightened law presence will be present at schools across Sampson County as a precautionary measure.

An investigation led law enforcement to the two juveniles believed to be responsible.

At this time, the two juveniles are being questioned and their parents are cooperating with investigators, sheriff’s officials said.

From Champion Media reports

