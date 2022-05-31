1 killed in I-94 rollover crash on South Side, Illinois State Police say
A person was killed in a rollover crash on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said. The crash happened on the Interstate 94 southbound near 115th Street at about 1:55 a.m., state police said. SEE ALSO | Teen killed when off-road vehicle rolls over in LaPorte County, Indiana; 4 others hurt A vehicle left the roadway near South Doty Avenue and East Kensington Avenue, rolled over and drove through a secured fenced in the area, ISP said. One person was transported to a local area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. ISP did not provide further information about the incident.
