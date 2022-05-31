ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 1237 57th Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 1237 57th Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn. Located between 12th and 13th Avenues, the lot is within walking distance of the...

newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan

Permits have been filed to expand a four-story structure into a six-story residential building at 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan. Located between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, the lot is a short walk to the Grand Central subway station, serviced by MetroNorth lines and the 4, 5, and 6 trains, as well as the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station, serviced by the E and M trains. Aidi Xu under the Bamboo Garden LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Units Still Available at 15 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights

There are four units still available in the affordable housing lottery for The Landing, a 16-story residential building at 15 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by ODA Architects with interiors by Innervations and developed by RAL Development, the structure yields 140 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four studios for residents at 130 to 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $176,220.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

212 West 93rd Street Wraps Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Construction is complete on 212 West 93rd Street, a 14-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Eran Chen, head of ODA, and developed by Landsea Homes and Leyton Properties, the 65,000-square-foot structure features 20 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts and a select number of full-floor penthouses with interiors by GRADE New York, as well as the new home for the Shaare Zedek Synagogue. The Tuinstra Davis Team at Douglas Elliman and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales and marketing for the property, which is located near the corner of Broadway and West 93rd Street.
New York YIMBY

1985 Honeywell Avenue

Permits Filed for 1985 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 1985 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. Located between East Tremont Avenue and East 178th Street, the interior lot is near the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Paul Durgaj of Durgaj Properties under the 1981-85 Honeywell LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 303 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to convert a one-story structure into a five-story mixed building at 303 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between South 1st and South 2nd Streets, the lot is within walking distance of the Bedford Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Chesky Landau under the 1428 Putnam Towers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Uncertain future looms for blighted Harlem block

NEW YORK - The future remains uncertain for a dilapidated block in Harlem. The One45 development proposal would have brought more than 900 apartments to the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, but developers pulled their rezoning request Tuesday. Community pushback sent the project back to the drawing board.The busy block has plenty of foot traffic, not many places to step inside. That would have changed with the One45 towers, which offered apartments at varying price points, as well as the city's first Green Energy District supporting the neighborhood. Neighbors like Moire Davis want to see something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Video captures explosive fire on elevated train track in Brooklyn

An explosive fire on an elevated track in Brooklyn on Thursday caused service suspensions and delays, MTA officials said. The track fire happened near Kosciuszko Street around 8 a.m. along the JMZ lines. The alarming incident was recorded on video that was posted to Reddit by user Miser and also shared on Twitter by @whatisny. The MTA confirmed the video of the incident was authentic.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

John Catsimatidis plans mixed-use Chelsea project

John Catsimatidis is beginning to redevelop some of his own properties, including a one-story commercial building in Chelsea. Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group filed plans for a 76,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 280 Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood, Crain’s reported. The 10-story, 113-foot-tall building will include 64 residential units, community space and ground-floor retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC’s plan for public internet paused under Mayor Adams

An ambitious plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to millions of people across New York City has been put on pause, leaving the poorest New Yorkers hanging while the Adams administration decides whether to proceed. The Internet Master Plan, which was announced in January 2020 by former Mayor Bill de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

