Permits Filed for 1237 57th Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to expand a four-story structure into a six-story residential building at 213 East 48th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan. Located between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, the lot is a short walk to the Grand Central subway station, serviced by MetroNorth lines and the 4, 5, and 6 trains, as well as the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station, serviced by the E and M trains. Aidi Xu under the Bamboo Garden LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
There are four units still available in the affordable housing lottery for The Landing, a 16-story residential building at 15 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by ODA Architects with interiors by Innervations and developed by RAL Development, the structure yields 140 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four studios for residents at 130 to 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $176,220.
Construction is complete on 212 West 93rd Street, a 14-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Eran Chen, head of ODA, and developed by Landsea Homes and Leyton Properties, the 65,000-square-foot structure features 20 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts and a select number of full-floor penthouses with interiors by GRADE New York, as well as the new home for the Shaare Zedek Synagogue. The Tuinstra Davis Team at Douglas Elliman and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales and marketing for the property, which is located near the corner of Broadway and West 93rd Street.
Permits Filed for 1985 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 1985 Honeywell Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. Located between East Tremont Avenue and East 178th Street, the interior lot is near the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Paul Durgaj of Durgaj Properties under the 1981-85 Honeywell LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Permits have been filed to convert a one-story structure into a five-story mixed building at 303 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between South 1st and South 2nd Streets, the lot is within walking distance of the Bedford Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Chesky Landau under the 1428 Putnam Towers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
NEW YORK - The future remains uncertain for a dilapidated block in Harlem. The One45 development proposal would have brought more than 900 apartments to the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, but developers pulled their rezoning request Tuesday. Community pushback sent the project back to the drawing board.The busy block has plenty of foot traffic, not many places to step inside. That would have changed with the One45 towers, which offered apartments at varying price points, as well as the city's first Green Energy District supporting the neighborhood. Neighbors like Moire Davis want to see something...
Kick off your summer early with the kids at an exciting festival or carnival in or near NYC this month! We've rounded up the best upcoming festivals, carnivals and fairs New York has to offer this June throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island!
There is a growing debate in Brooklyn on whether e-bikes belong in Prospect Park. They're legal under city law, but the Parks Department classifies them as vehicles, meaning they can't be used around the loop.
An explosive fire on an elevated track in Brooklyn on Thursday caused service suspensions and delays, MTA officials said. The track fire happened near Kosciuszko Street around 8 a.m. along the JMZ lines. The alarming incident was recorded on video that was posted to Reddit by user Miser and also shared on Twitter by @whatisny. The MTA confirmed the video of the incident was authentic.
John Catsimatidis is beginning to redevelop some of his own properties, including a one-story commercial building in Chelsea. Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group filed plans for a 76,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 280 Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood, Crain’s reported. The 10-story, 113-foot-tall building will include 64 residential units, community space and ground-floor retail.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In line with the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Borough President Vito J. Fossella and New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol announce the new site of the Staten Island Borough Command Center (BCC). The BCC will serve as a hub for NYC Emergency...
A podcaster and well-known Democratic Socialist from Astoria has thrown the progressive wing of the Democratic party into disarray by announcing she plans to run for the District 59 seat in the state Senate. Nomiki Konst announced Tuesday on “The Majority Report” talk show—a daily political podcast–that she plans to...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Planned roadwork will result in full intermittent closures in both directions of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in the overnight hours of Friday, according to MTA Bridges and Tunnels. The closures will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will last until 4 a.m. Each closure will last...
A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
New York State officials have announced the name of the new 700,000-square-foot Long Island Rail Road terminal in Manhattan that is nearing its completion. The new terminal, which will be located below Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd Street to 48th Street, is named Grand Central Madison, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, May 31.
Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
During his first six months as mayor, Eric Adams has developed a reputation for being a fixture of New York City’s nightlife scene. So it should perhaps not come as a surprise that Mr. Adams has proposed changing the city’s zoning regulations to allow New Yorkers to dance more easily in bars and restaurants.
Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
An ambitious plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to millions of people across New York City has been put on pause, leaving the poorest New Yorkers hanging while the Adams administration decides whether to proceed. The Internet Master Plan, which was announced in January 2020 by former Mayor Bill de...
