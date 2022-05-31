ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 5.31.22

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Chamber of Commerce held candidate interviews for state legislative seats in the Central Florida area last week, and insiders walked away with a better idea of who they — and their organizations — will support in the upcoming elections. In HD 45, where five Republicans...

POLITICO

Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $600M for Moffitt expansion

The Governor said he didn't support the long-term commitment because it limits budget flexibility. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vetoed a proposal to spend $600 million to construct and develop a new Moffitt campus in Pasco County. “I do not support the provision of funding that would tie the state...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Supreme Court stays out of fight on DeSantis redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight, leaving in place a lower-court decision that would clear the way for using a controversial plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature. Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rep. Val Demings officially files to run against Sen. Marco Rubio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings, who has served as a Democratic congresswoman for part of Orlando since 2017, is officially looking for a higher office. Demings formally filed to run for U.S. Senate Tuesday in Tallahassee. “Only in America can the daughter of a maid and janitor have...
ORLANDO, FL
wflx.com

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing

A Florida congressman who represents Okeechobee County displayed multiple firearms on camera during a House Judiciary hearing Thursday while discussing a bill that seeks to curb gun violence. The hearing was held to debate HR-7910, the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which seeks to "increase the age limit on the purchase...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings makes it official, files challenge to Marco Rubio for Senate

'Marco Rubio will have to run against me. This race is between him and me.'. U.S. Rep. Val Demings on Tuesday officially filed campaign paperwork that will place her on the ballot to challenge U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Bringing an aspirational message about opportunity while criticizing Republicans for resisting gun...
Action News Jax

Florida Supreme Court poised to hear gun law case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With mass shootings refueling a national debate about gun laws, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments next week in a dispute about a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties if city and county officials pass gun-related regulations. The case has drawn briefs from some...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘A long-standing fighter for Florida’s teachers and students’: Education unions back Charlie Crist

‘For Charlie this is more than party or politics. It’s always about children and teachers.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s mansion this November just secured the support of the Florida Education Association, the state’s most prominent teachers’ union, representing some 150,000 teachers and faculty at the primary, secondary and college levels.
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Repeal the Second Amendment

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

