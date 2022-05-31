ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choosing which crimes to prosecute comes to Kansas on election bribery

Newton Kansan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ellis County Attorney’s decision to not prosecute election bribery signals...

www.thekansan.com

kcur.org

Kansas’ ‘Sanctuary Cities’ law creates issues for municipalities wanting to create ID programs

The “sanctuary cities” bill that was passed during this year’s legislative session is causing issues for some municipalities — including Wichita. Soon to become a state law, the bill also says municipal ID cards cannot be used as a valid form of state identification. That has stalled the city of Wichita’s plans to create a municipal ID program to assist those who don’t have state-issued identification.
WICHITA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Will Rising Star Lady On Kansas GOP Ticket Help Oust Guv Kelly?!?

In fairness . . . This is a bit of welcomed progress and a sign that the empty suits who lead Kansas Republicans are attempting to make their party look more like the state in which they live. Here's their pitch that deserve consideration in an election year when the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann says a new rule proposed by the SEC could have huge negative implications for Kansas farmers and ranchers. U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined 117 of his colleagues to send a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission which expressed concerns with a new proposed rule that would negatively impact agricultural producers.
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Senator Pyle of Kansas calls on AG to prevent shredding of election documents during audit

On Friday April 22, 2022, the Kansas Legislative Post Audit Committee approved 11L, my proposal to audit election procedures and practices. It has come to my attention that K.S.A. 25-2708 and K.S.A. 25-2709 require the retention of election records. In this vein, we are requesting copies of correspondence where you have notified the Secretary of State and county election officials of their responsibility to secure and not allow the shredding or discarding of any election records during the course of the audit.
KANSAS STATE
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
TEXAS STATE
smcorridornews.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for June 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households. “Texans across the...
TEXAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
JC Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported 4 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,943. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
Politics
kcur.org

In parts of Kansas, Black drivers get pulled over more. But police don't track numbers everywhere

TOPEKA, Kansas — Black drivers are given a disproportionately higher number of traffic tickets than white motorists in some Kansas cities. Yet the extent of any racial bias in traffic stops remains uncertain largely because no statewide requirement exists demanding police track the data. That leaves individual cities and counties to create their own policies — giving, at best, an inconsistent picture of how much more vulnerable Black drivers are to getting pulled over.
TOPEKA, KS
9NEWS

How a farmer’s crime with pie pans led to a federal felony case

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Farmers love it when it rains, especially in southeast Colorado where severe drought conditions continue to persist, but for farmer Trey Jagers, the rain became his nemesis. Federal criminal court records that name Jagers and three other unknown “conspirators” describe a plot to damage and tamper...
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons You Should Take This Route Instead Of I-70 Through Kansas

Interstates are convenient and fast, but did you know U.S. highways often offer the same convenience and speed but with an opportunity to slow down? A perfect example is U.S. Route 36 through Kansas, which is a fantastic alternative to Interstate 70. There are fewer than 10 stoplights on U.S....
KANSAS STATE

