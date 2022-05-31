Local fire breather festival bound

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Fox Theatre's birthday celebration is Friday night in Hutchinson. "The Fox has been a part of our downtown and our community for 91 years," said Josh Davies with the Fox. "We're going to celebrate that. The actual birthday is on June 8, because the theatre opened June 8, 1931. We're going to celebrate just a few days early. This is a free event. There's going to be live music. There's going to be a beer garden. There's going to be food trucks. The event starts at 6 p.m. and we'll go until about 9 or 9:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and join us. It's going to be a lot of fun. We haven't done anything like this before. It's something new we're going to try and it could possibly be an annual event if we have a good turnout."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO