Crofton, MD

Reward offered for Crofton robbery information

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information...

Wbaltv.com

Mail carriers' fight prompts Pasadena residents to call 911

PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena's Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her...
PASADENA, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: Police Seeking The Whereabouts Of Shawn Christopher Starcher

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf. Starcher was placed on pretrial supervision with a GPS device for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Attempting to Elude Police by Failing to Stop.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Life For Brutal West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020. Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Officer Charged In Connection With Diesel Fuel Theft In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County. Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records. Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene. The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said. About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Lothian Dash-In Robbed By Hatchet-Wielding Suspect

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Lothian, MD with a hatchet. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Dash In (Shell Gas Station) at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian.
LOTHIAN, MD
WBAL Radio

17-year-old arrested for string of burglaries in Woodlawn

Baltimore County detectives have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to a string of burglaries in the Woodlawn Precinct. Detectives tied eight residential burglaries to the suspect, most of which occurred between April 1 and May 15. According to detectives, the suspect would enter homes overnight and during the day...
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Robber Drops Gun After Shooting Baltimore Phone Store Employee, Employee Shoots Back, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed robber who shot a Baltimore phone store employee Tuesday afternoon was shot by the injured employee after the suspect dropped his gun, police said. Police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the Metro PCS Store located in the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane, where they found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized. Investigators believe a customer walked into the store around 1:25 p.m. seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said. At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the suspect for the gun when the gun discharged, shooting the other employee in the leg. Police said the gun then fell to the ground. The employee who was shot then allegedly picked up the gun and shot the suspect in the abdomen. The suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations upon being discharged from the hospital, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Abduction And Crash In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said. Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said. The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it. Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities. While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At midnight on Saturday, May 21, an individual entered a location in the 8800-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and stole various items from one of the units. At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, an individual assaulted and robbed someone in the 8200-block of Pulaski … Continue reading "Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale" The post Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Shooting At Glen Burnie Apartment Complex, Police Say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pomfret man dies in midday La Plata crash

(La Plata, Maryland) – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team […]
LA PLATA, MD

