Jasper, IN

Jasper Concludes Spring Hydrant Program

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper - The City of Jasper has concluded its spring hydrant...

Pride in the Park Festival expanded for 2022

Local Sources- The Dubois County Pride in the Park Festival has released their schedule and details for this year’s event. There is more live entertainment, more food, more games and more information booths, in addition to a pool party starting on Friday, June 24. The free, family-friendly fest is...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Knox County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 41 near Decker for a structure replacement over Deshee River. Beginning on or around June 6, restrictions will be put into place on North and South bound lanes of US 41, 2.2 miles north of SR 241. During restrictions,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Forest Park Names New Principal

Ferdinand- Forest Park has found their next Principal. The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation held their first post school year board meeting on Wednesday, June 1st. The school board approved several items including a budget calendar, transferring of funds from the preschool to the rainy day fund, and more. Another series of announcements was the hirings.
New Aqua Park and Campground Coming to Pike County

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a new outdoor development will soon be underway. Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben Aqua Park and Campground. Executive Director of the Pike County EDC, Ashley Willis, says this is...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Newburgh retirement community receives award

NEWBURGH — Primrose Retirement Community of Newburgh is no stranger to awards, having just won one last year. It should be no surprise, then, that they continue to earn and receive awards with great enthusiasm. This time they were named a Primrose Distinguished Community of the Year. This is...
NEWBURGH, IN
Construction update for Southwest Dubois School Corporation

Huntingburg- The Southwest Dubois School Corporation is adding new buildings and renovating another. On Sunday’s edition of the Dubois County School Forum, Superintendent Tim LaGrange and Director of Maintenance and Facilities Cory Steckler, shared updates on the new admin building, Raider Athletic Complex, and renovations for Holland Elementary. LaGrange...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Coalition Against Mid-States Corridor to Hold 'Written Comment' Workshop

Jasper - The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor will be hosting a 'Written Comment' Workshop in Jasper this week. The Indiana Department of Transportation and Regional Development Authority announced earlier in May that the public comment period would be extended until June 14th. In response, the Coalition Against the Mid-States...
JASPER, IN
Politics
Dubois County Road closure Planned on State Road 64 for Pipe Replacement

Dubois Co. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a future road closure on State Road 64 for pipe replacement. Beginning on or around June 14, State Road 64 will be closed east of the intersection of SR 64 and State Road 162. The closure will allow for pipe replacement. Crews will be replacing two pipes along SR 64.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Dubois County Summer Food Service Program Begins Today

Jasper - The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Summer Food Service Program begins at Jasper Elementary today. Earlier in May, the corporation announced plans to provide free meals on weekdays from May 31st to August 5th. Meals will not be provided on July 4th. Free meals will be made available...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
City of Jasper, Three Other Teams Winners of $5,000 Public Finance Hackathon Prize Pool

Local Sources — The Indiana Bond Bank, an Indiana quasi-state agency, announces the winners of its fourth annual public finance focused design sprint, Flipping Finance Challenge 2022 - including a team representing the City of Jasper. The event awarded $5,000 in total prizes, received 29 submissions from 26 teams,...
Dubois County Veterans to Host Flag Disposal

Dubois Co. - The Dubois County Veterans have announced their 2022 Flag Disposal event. The annual disposal of worn American Flags will be held on Friday June 10th at the Dubois County Fair Grounds beginning at 7:00 pm. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and Ferdinand VFW Post 11365 are sponsoring...
City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HENDERSON, KY
Charles M. “Bud” Halbert, 80, of Loogootee

Charles M. “Bud” Halbert, 80, of Loogootee, passed away at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Eastgate Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 4, 1941, in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Joseph and Lydia (Butcher) Halbert. For over 45 years Bud was employed by...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN

Community Policy