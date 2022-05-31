Jasper Concludes Spring Hydrant Program

Jasper - In a Thursday interview, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide highlighted the ongoing response to area housing shortages and the current state of the Downtown Revitalization Project. On the bright side, Jasper, and Dubois County as a whole, is growing. The downside, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide says, is figuring out...
Local Sources- The Dubois County Pride in the Park Festival has released their schedule and details for this year’s event. There is more live entertainment, more food, more games and more information booths, in addition to a pool party starting on Friday, June 24. The free, family-friendly fest is...
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 41 near Decker for a structure replacement over Deshee River. Beginning on or around June 6, restrictions will be put into place on North and South bound lanes of US 41, 2.2 miles north of SR 241. During restrictions,...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert. He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
Ferdinand- Forest Park has found their next Principal. The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation held their first post school year board meeting on Wednesday, June 1st. The school board approved several items including a budget calendar, transferring of funds from the preschool to the rainy day fund, and more. Another series of announcements was the hirings.
The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a new outdoor development will soon be underway. Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben Aqua Park and Campground. Executive Director of the Pike County EDC, Ashley Willis, says this is...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Proposed changes to U.S. 231 could reroute the major road out of Loogootee. This has many residents upset and worried about the future of business in the town. If you take a look at U.S. 231, you will see a pretty steady traffic flow for a...
NEWBURGH — Primrose Retirement Community of Newburgh is no stranger to awards, having just won one last year. It should be no surprise, then, that they continue to earn and receive awards with great enthusiasm. This time they were named a Primrose Distinguished Community of the Year. This is...
Huntingburg- The Southwest Dubois School Corporation is adding new buildings and renovating another. On Sunday’s edition of the Dubois County School Forum, Superintendent Tim LaGrange and Director of Maintenance and Facilities Cory Steckler, shared updates on the new admin building, Raider Athletic Complex, and renovations for Holland Elementary. LaGrange...
Jasper - The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor will be hosting a 'Written Comment' Workshop in Jasper this week. The Indiana Department of Transportation and Regional Development Authority announced earlier in May that the public comment period would be extended until June 14th. In response, the Coalition Against the Mid-States...
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Providence, Doug Hammers, tells us the Kentucky Department of Mine and Minerals is on the way to the downtown area. He says there are reports damage from a abandoned mine collapse. The mayor says right now, the only confirmed damage is at a...
Dubois Co. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a future road closure on State Road 64 for pipe replacement. Beginning on or around June 14, State Road 64 will be closed east of the intersection of SR 64 and State Road 162. The closure will allow for pipe replacement. Crews will be replacing two pipes along SR 64.
Jasper - The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Summer Food Service Program begins at Jasper Elementary today. Earlier in May, the corporation announced plans to provide free meals on weekdays from May 31st to August 5th. Meals will not be provided on July 4th. Free meals will be made available...
Local Sources — The Indiana Bond Bank, an Indiana quasi-state agency, announces the winners of its fourth annual public finance focused design sprint, Flipping Finance Challenge 2022 - including a team representing the City of Jasper. The event awarded $5,000 in total prizes, received 29 submissions from 26 teams,...
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) - Did a collapse of an old abandoned mine lead to damage at a Providence, Kentucky construction site? That's what local and state investigators are trying to determine below ground, where a Dollar General store is being built.
Dubois Co. - The Dubois County Veterans have announced their 2022 Flag Disposal event. The annual disposal of worn American Flags will be held on Friday June 10th at the Dubois County Fair Grounds beginning at 7:00 pm. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and Ferdinand VFW Post 11365 are sponsoring...
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
Charles M. “Bud” Halbert, 80, of Loogootee, passed away at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Eastgate Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 4, 1941, in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Joseph and Lydia (Butcher) Halbert. For over 45 years Bud was employed by...
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
