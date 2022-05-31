Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod
By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
4 days ago
A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of...
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that At 12:29 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Seacoast Shores Blvd. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes. While officers were in route to the area a second caller reported the vehicle had struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Dr. East and Hampden Rd. Falmouth Fire and Rescue arrived on scene moments before police and began to render medical aid to the single male occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police Collision Anaylsis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).
EASTHAM – Eastham Police and Fire were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, in front of the Fairway Restaurant shortly before 8:30 AM Saturday morning. Although there are no major injuries reported from the crash, a significant portion of Route 6 is blocked by vehicles and debris. Because of […] The post Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Saturday. Calls were first made to Falmouth police around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a car operating erratically in the area of Edgewater Drive East and Hampden Road in town that struck several mailboxes before it crashing into a utility pole and tree.
FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a car vs pole crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 12:30 PM on Edgewater Drive E. at Hampden Road. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma […] The post Driver seriously injured after car vs pole in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are investigating a crash that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Seacoast Shores Boulevard at 12:29 p.m. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes, according to police. While in route to the scene, a second 911 caller reported the car struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Drive East and Hampden Road.
A Fall River man has been killed in a motorcycle crash that took place on Friday. According to Dighton Police and Fire, at 8:06 p.m., Dighton Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Main and Elm Streets for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the crash, which involved a vehicle and two motorcycles, had resulted in a fatality.
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boston who was driving drunk, according to Massachusetts State Police. Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, June 4, troopers responded to the crash on Storrow Drive that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, police said. Patrol units subsequently...
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after a fatal pedestrian crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 1 a.m. today Massachusetts State Police patrols responded to a hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. State Troopers subsequently located the driver, who was determined to be under the influence, and took him into custody.
DIGHTON — Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald report that the Dighton Police and Fire Departments are actively responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Main and Elm Streets. At 8:06 p.m., Dighton Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Main and...
Two people were killed on when their SUV hit a deer on a busy roadway in Massachusetts. The incident took place in Middlesex County on I-495 in Chelmsford around 4:50 a.m., Friday, June 3. When troopers arrived on the scene they discovered a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by a 53-year-old...
DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling out of a tree in Dennis. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on Whittier Drive. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured after falling out of tree in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Officials have released the IDs of two people killed early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Chelmsford. Massachusetts state police say Rudolph Vah, of Acton, and his female passenger Jartu Flamma, also of Acton, were both killed in the crash. State Police responded to the...
The body of a missing 73-year-old man was found in a pond in Massachusetts early Thursday, authorities said. The man, an Arlington resident whose name police did not immediately release to the public, went missing Wednesday night. His body was found in Horn Pond in Woburn the following morning, according to a statement from Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.
Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters put out a small fire at a home in Cotuit Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly broke out in solar panels on the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Santuit-Newtown Road. No injuries were reported. The fire was confined to the solar panels with no damage to the house. […] The post Cotuit firefighters extinguish fire in solar panels on roof of home appeared first on CapeCod.com.
At approximately 10:45pm on Thursday night, the Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford Police, New Bedford EMS, and the New Bedford Fire Department responded to a report of an accident on Route 18. First responders arrived on Route 18 Southbound near the Weld Square exit to find a gray sedan with...
WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police homicide investigators and Windham police detectives are investigating after a worker made a grim discovery on Thursday. First responders were called to the scene along West Shore Road after a man’s body was found inside a port-a-potty. An autopsy confirmed that...
FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
