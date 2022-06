It’s incredible to consider that Georgia-made products and services are available in nearly every country in the world. Georgia products reached 215 unique countries and territories in 2021, thanks to a large number of diverse and innovative companies across the state. In addition to agribusiness and AgTech, the Peach State is also home to scores of businesses in key industries like manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace, all of which contribute to Georgia’s export economy in a big way.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO