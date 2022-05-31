ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Agnes at 50: This month marks five decades since the most devastating flood in Harrisburg history.

theburgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain had been coming down for three days, and the Susquehanna River kept creeping higher and higher. Eileen Young was home alone in the orange brick house in the 300-block of S. Front Street in Shipoke that she and her husband Bob had lived in since 1969. Bob...

theburgnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

Midstate Markers-J.E.B. Stuart raids Dillsburg

Dillsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Not every historical marker in the state of Pennsylvania is erected by the State of Pennsylvania. Case in point, a marker put up in 1990, by the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society. Located on Baltimore Street, not far from the Dill Tavern, it commemorates the day in 1863 when Jeb Stuart and his Confederate Cavalry rode through Dillsburg.
DILLSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Winner to Share Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, to win individual prizes of $66,000, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by Turkey Hill, 2501 North Reading Road, Denver, Lancaster County and Speedway, 4830 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, Allegheny County. More than 40,600 other Treasure Hunt tickets won...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg State Street construction plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is holding the first of three public meetings on June 2, at the Harrisburg School District Administration Building, to discuss the plan for construction on State Street; The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The initial plan for the development was...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Jeep
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg shares new proposal for State Street project, residents offer input at public meeting

Proposed plans for a State Street construction project were on the table for discussion, literally, at a meeting with residents on Thursday. Local residents roamed the Harrisburg School District Administration building, looking at draft proposals and sharing their opinions with city officials and representatives from Dawood Engineering, Inc., which provides services to the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
abc27.com

160-year-old Midstate bridge reopens after rehab project

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Slate Hill Road bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties has now reopened after a $2.4 million dollar rehabilitation project was completed in Fairview Township, York County. According to a release, the bridge was originally built for $1,700 between 1859 and 1860. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

HIP History: Former Harrisburg journalist publishes book about the city in the ’70s, in time for anniversary of historic flood

Anita Harris hasn’t lived in Harrisburg for years, but the memories of her time here have always had a hold on her. Harris’ experience as a young reporter in the city during the 1970s shaped her career and life and is a story she constantly revisits. It’s a tale that Harris recently released in her memoir, “The View From Third Street: Ani and the Harrisburg Independent Press.”
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
theburgnews.com

Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Lots of theatre performances and tasting-type events. Build your own weekend!. (Still) Worth noting: Check out my private...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Route 222S reopened in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 southbound has reopened at the Oregon Pike Exit in Manheim Township after a tractor-trailer, which jackknifed on a ramp, was cleared. According to the police report, the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West was completely blocked. Traffic was being detoured off the Route 222 South Oregon […]
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Residential building catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch confirms that fire crews were dispatched to a working residential fire in York County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township at around 9 p.m. Additional information regarding injuries...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

From Lady Liberty to Hersheypark, check out this drone’s eye view over central Pa.: video

This Memorial Day, enjoy the amazing bucolic sites of the Harrisburg region from above as we take you on a peaceful drone ride over the skies of central Pennsylvania. In the video above, you’ll see well-known landmarks of the region, including Hersheypark, the mini Statue of Liberty, the Pennsylvania state Capitol building, Italian Lake, and some spots that might not be so familiar. How many areas can you recognize?
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pa. State Police make over 500 DUI arrests Memorial Day weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its crash and enforcement data from Memorial Day weekend. The data collected comes from a four-day period between May 27 to May 30. According to the news release, PSP investigated 775 vehicle crashes, resulting in three deaths and 191 injuries. Alcohol was a factor […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy