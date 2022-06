WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department and Mel Hambelton Ford are teaming up again this year for an event to help curb illegal street racing. The second-annual "Beat the Heat" event is Friday, June 10 at Kansas International Dragway at 7800 West 61st Street North, near Maize. Each racer will be charged a $20 entry fee and will be required to sign a waiver. It's $8 per person for spectators and kids 12 and under get in free.

