Sand Springs Family Recovering After Boat Capsizes In Missouri

A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water.

Troopers say 41-year-old Derrick Grigsby and two teenagers, both ages 13, were boating Sunday evening on Lake of the Ozarks.

They say Grigsby was going too fast for the rough conditions when the boat capsized.

Osage Beach Fire Department and Osage Beach Ambulance responded along with Water Patrol.

Troopers say no one was seriously hurt, but one of the teenagers was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other teen refused treatment. Troopers say both of them were wearing life vests.

Grigsby was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the boat was pulled from the lake shortly after the accident by a tow and dive company.

The incident is now under investigation.