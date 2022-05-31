ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs Family Recovering After Boat Capsizes In Missouri

By Brooke Griffin
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byt9c_0fvdrucZ00

A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water.

Troopers say 41-year-old Derrick Grigsby and two teenagers, both ages 13, were boating Sunday evening on Lake of the Ozarks.

They say Grigsby was going too fast for the rough conditions when the boat capsized.

Osage Beach Fire Department and Osage Beach Ambulance responded along with Water Patrol.

Troopers say no one was seriously hurt, but one of the teenagers was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other teen refused treatment. Troopers say both of them were wearing life vests.

Grigsby was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the boat was pulled from the lake shortly after the accident by a tow and dive company.

The incident is now under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Eldon man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man was hurt Thursday night in a boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 36-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Bret L. Johnson, 26, was thrown from his personal watercraft after he made a sharp turn and hit another personal watercraft.
ELDON, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Extrication accident on Paris Road and Highway 63

Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident that occurred at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the intersection of Paris Road and Highway 63. The department later tweeted that no one was taken to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Resident of Ashland injured in crash involving motor home near Cameron

An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.
CAMERON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Camden County, MO
Sand Springs, OK
Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Osage, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Accidents
City
Sand Springs, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia teen hurt in dirt bike crash at Finger Lakes State Park

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager was hurt in a dirt bike crash north of Columbia on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the motocross track at Finger Lakes State Park, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 16-year-old attempted a jump and failed to land the dirt The post Columbia teen hurt in dirt bike crash at Finger Lakes State Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One person saved from near drowning at Jefferson City pool

A near-drowning is reported at a Jefferson City public pool. It was Tuesday night, just before 6 p.m., when JC Parks lifeguard staff pulled an individual in distress from the water at Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool. Life-saving techniques were performed until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. JC Parks reports...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Capsized#Accident#Osage Beach Ambulance#Water Patrol
kjluradio.com

Columbia boy seriously injured in dirt bike wreck at Finger Lakes State Park

A Columbia teen is seriously injured when he wrecks his dirt bike just north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old boy attempted a jump on the motocross track at Finger Lakes State Park Tuesday afternoon. He failed to stick the landing and was thrown from the bike as it overturned.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTUL

Pittsburg County collision kills two women

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two woman are dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Wednesday morning. Troopers say 26-year-old Rebecca Miller was driving eastbound on State Highway 31 with two children in the car, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin was driving westbound. Both cars crossed over left of center and struck head-on in the roadway.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
cw39.com

Oklahoma authorities release name of drowning victim

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy