On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m. troopers observed a vehicle traveling on State Route 23A in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. The operator of the vehicle, Jessica Pooters, age 34 of Saugerties appeared to be impaired by alcohol and was subsequently charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Additional investigation revealed that her two passengers, Raymond Robles, age 52 and Jessica Collazo, age 32, both from Catskill were found to be in possession of drugs. Collazo was found to be in possession 2.5 grams of powder cocaine and 16.7 grams of Oxycodone. Robles was found to be in possession of 14.2 grams of crack-cocaine.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO