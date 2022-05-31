The FBI encourages Baltimore residents to call directly if they witness violent crimes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce Wednesday a lawsuit against the nation’s largest ghost gun manufacturer. The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Baltimore City against Polymer80, a company that bills itself as the “premier manufacturer of polymer AR receivers, pistol frames and handguns.” The mayor will be joined for the announcement by Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Sullivan, along with Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence and Dr. Joseph Sakran, director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Incidentally, Wednesday marks the beginning of a new state law requiring serial numbers on all ghost guns and unfinished firearms that are sold or transferred in Maryland. The city’s lawsuit against the manufacturer comes as new data shows that ghost guns accounted for 31.5% of all guns seized in Baltimore. Statistics provided by the Baltimore Police Department show that the number of ghost guns confiscated by officers had increased greatly since 2018. The mayor’s announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be streamed on CBS News Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO