The FBI encourages Baltimore residents to call directly if they witness violent crimes
WBAL Radio
2 days ago
The FBI is encouraging those who witness violent crimes in Baltimore to contact them. With the rise in violent crime recently, the Special Agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office, Thomas Sobieski,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates on Wednesday OK’d a $300,000 settlement with rapper Kevron “Young Moose” Evans to squash a lawsuit over claims of misconduct against former Det. Daniel Hersl and nine other members of the city police department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.
Evans filed a lawsuit against members of the GTTF, Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council in March 2021, alleging that he was wrongfully arrested in October 2012 and that Hersl later fabricated information to get warrants accusing him of violating his probation. The suit sought $1.5 million in damages.
The five-member panel...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 21-year-old man who walked into a Northwest Baltimore phone store and tried to rob the store was shot by an employee Tuesday.
Police said the incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane.
Investigators believe a customer, a 21-year-old man, walked into the store around seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said.
At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Twenty-six people were murdered in May. That's just shy of a killing a day and that’s become the norm. It's a snapshot of a month, a week, a day, near daily life in Baltimore. "When you have that many killings in the city it’s done...
Baltimore rapper Young Moose is $300,000 richer now that the city of Baltimore's reached a settlement with him over a dirty cop who was caught planting crack on him back in 2012. Young Moose joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday in hopes his situation would help uncover other potentially corrupt police officers,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday.
A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020.
Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
— U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Sydni Frazier, a/k/a Sid, Junior Boss, and Perry, age 28, of Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 31, to life in federal prison on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possession of firearms by a felon. A federal jury convicted Frazier on March 3, 2020.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, alleging that it has created a public health crisis.
The city filed its lawsuit against Polymer80, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act., Scott said.
The Affirmative Litigation Division within Baltimore City’s Department of Law, Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, a national public-interest law firm, filed the lawsuit jointly. Hanover Armory is listed as a defendant,...
The rapper Young Moose is getting a big check from the city of Baltimore. The city's Board of Estimates on Wednesday approved paying $300,000 to settle a lawsuit related to the rapper's arrest by a former member of the defunct Gun Trace Task Force. The members of the spending board...
The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
Tom's next guest today is Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown Chapter (#7032) of the NAACP. Mr. Coleman says his group is very concerned about the persistently high rates of violent crime in Baltimore City and elsewhere in the state. He talks about what he’s asking Governor Larry Hogan to do to make Maryland citizens safer.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce Wednesday a lawsuit against the nation’s largest ghost gun manufacturer.
The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Baltimore City against Polymer80, a company that bills itself as the “premier manufacturer of polymer AR receivers, pistol frames and handguns.”
The mayor will be joined for the announcement by Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Sullivan, along with Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence and Dr. Joseph Sakran, director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Incidentally, Wednesday marks the beginning of a new state law requiring serial numbers on all ghost guns and unfinished firearms that are sold or transferred in Maryland.
The city’s lawsuit against the manufacturer comes as new data shows that ghost guns accounted for 31.5% of all guns seized in Baltimore.
Statistics provided by the Baltimore Police Department show that the number of ghost guns confiscated by officers had increased greatly since 2018.
The mayor’s announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be streamed on CBS News Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawyers for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby are seeking permission to file a motion to dismiss two counts of perjury in the federal criminal case against her, according to documents filed Wednesday.
The government accuses Mosby of perjury, arguing she knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.
Prosecutors also claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates.
Mosby’s defense is asking for the U.S. District Court to grant leave so they can...
An increasing number of gun violence incidents in Baltimore involve victims shot while in a vehicle, and for police, it poses an additional challenge. On May 12, Yahmell Montague and Angel Morgan Heather Smith were found shot inside a car on a street in east Baltimore. The incident is part of an increasing trend where the crime scene is mobile.
During his news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed support for Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison. "Commissioner Harrison is our police commissioner," Scott said. "Point blank, period, no if, ands or buts about it." Scott's comments come after the chairman of the city council's budget committee councilman Eric Costello...
Following a weekend of deadly violence in the city, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke at the 'Summer of Peace' rally hosted by the group We Are Us. The group held the rally Monday at the Inner Harbor with a number of events for Baltimore youth. It's the first in a series of events for city youth between 14 and 18, featuring music and food. The event is sponsored by the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County.
Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records.
Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene.
The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said.
About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena's Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said.
Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them.
thumbnail_image2thumbnail_image0 (4)Untitled design (10)
Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday.
Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said.
Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE — Baltimore's embattled young mayor said Monday he "doesn't have the luxury of caring" where a homicide happens, even if that killing occurs at the city's iconic tourist hub. Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed and a teen girl was wounded when a shooting broke out at...
Comments / 4