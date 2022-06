UP WITH TREES To date, Family Outdoor Recreation has planted 12 trees at the Jetmore City Lake with plans for more to be added each year. All events sponsored by this club are free for participants. Pictured are Travis and Cindy Simmons, Gerald May, Susan Fitzgerald, Justin Pack and Eric Ford at a recent tree-planting event. To learn more, contact Casey Fitzgerald at 620-682-3833 and follow the club on Facebook. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]

1 DAY AGO