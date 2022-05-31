ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

By Abbey
 4 days ago
A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of...

KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Person In Plant Costume Spooks Passersby On Stone Arch Bridge In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday. On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby posted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby. One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled. Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4 — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022 Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not? My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Iowa Man Sets Record For Fastest Speeder Ticketed In Minnesota

An Iowa man driving 92 miles per hour over the speed limit in Minnesota got pulled over and guess what he had to say when asked, “why were you speeding”?. Recently an Oronoco, Minnesota county deputy observed a man in a 2007 Dodge Charger going at a “very high rate of speed”.
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
WAYZATA, MN
tmj4.com

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Twin Cities Campers Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people from the Twin Cities area were killed by a falling tree while camping in northern Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend. According to Price County officials, they were camping with two other people at a site along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., they were sitting at a picnic table when a tree fell on them. The two victims – a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from White Bear Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two campers were uninjured. They were helped by two people who were fishing nearby, until emergency services arrived. The fisherman said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river. The names of the two victims will be released after their families are notified.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot After Fight In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot. The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
