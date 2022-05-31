ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Eisenhower Park murals ribbon cutting

Dodge City Daily Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ribbon-cutting is scheduled for the unveiling/installation of the murals at Eisenhower...

Dodge City Daily Globe

Up with Trees

UP WITH TREES To date, Family Outdoor Recreation has planted 12 trees at the Jetmore City Lake with plans for more to be added each year. All events sponsored by this club are free for participants. Pictured are Travis and Cindy Simmons, Gerald May, Susan Fitzgerald, Justin Pack and Eric Ford at a recent tree-planting event. To learn more, contact Casey Fitzgerald at 620-682-3833 and follow the club on Facebook. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]
Dodge City Daily Globe

Robert “Ted” Lomas

Robert “Ted” Lomas, 79, of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City, Kansas. Ted was born October 9, 1942 to Ronald and Doris (Greaves) Lomas in a small village 30 miles East of London called Woodburn Green in England. He attended school at Corner Hall School in Crabtree Lane in Hemel Hempstead England where he completed his primary education. As a boy he loved to hangout with his siblings and friends along the Grand Union Canal, it was his favorite fishing hole. They would rise at dawn and sit for hours fishing. They would also help the barge operators open and close the locks along the canal, and then try to catch a ride up to the next lock on one of the barges. Ted loved sports growing up. He followed several Pro Football Teams, his favorite team was Arsenal that played in London.
Great Bend Post

Multiple drug arrests in Great Bend made over holiday weekend

On Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, officers and detectives from the Great Bend Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests throughout the City of Great Bend. On Friday, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a detective initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of the 281 Bypass. K9 Menta responded to the scene as well. After Menta indicated to the odor of narcotics, a search of the vehicle was performed.
GREAT BEND, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Former Ellenwood Police Officer Arrested

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. KBI agents arrested Great Bend resident Christopher Rowland, 40, in Great Bend. He was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer, and interference with the judicial...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Former Kansas police officer arrested by KBI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. Ellinwood is located in the center of the state 10 miles east of Great Bend. At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 40-year-old Christopher W. Rowland, of Great Bend, near Main and 11th […]

