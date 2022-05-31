Eisenhower Park murals ribbon cutting

Robert “Ted” Lomas, 79, of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City, Kansas. Ted was born October 9, 1942 to Ronald and Doris (Greaves) Lomas in a small village 30 miles East of London called Woodburn Green in England. He attended school at Corner Hall School in Crabtree Lane in Hemel Hempstead England where he completed his primary education. As a boy he loved to hangout with his siblings and friends along the Grand Union Canal, it was his favorite fishing hole. They would rise at dawn and sit for hours fishing. They would also help the barge operators open and close the locks along the canal, and then try to catch a ride up to the next lock on one of the barges. Ted loved sports growing up. He followed several Pro Football Teams, his favorite team was Arsenal that played in London.

