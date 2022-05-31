Eisenhower Park murals ribbon cutting

UP WITH TREES To date, Family Outdoor Recreation has planted 12 trees at the Jetmore City Lake with plans for more to be added each year. All events sponsored by this club are free for participants. Pictured are Travis and Cindy Simmons, Gerald May, Susan Fitzgerald, Justin Pack and Eric Ford at a recent tree-planting event. To learn more, contact Casey Fitzgerald at 620-682-3833 and follow the club on Facebook. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]
Robert “Ted” Lomas, 79, of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City, Kansas. Ted was born October 9, 1942 to Ronald and Doris (Greaves) Lomas in a small village 30 miles East of London called Woodburn Green in England. He attended school at Corner Hall School in Crabtree Lane in Hemel Hempstead England where he completed his primary education. As a boy he loved to hangout with his siblings and friends along the Grand Union Canal, it was his favorite fishing hole. They would rise at dawn and sit for hours fishing. They would also help the barge operators open and close the locks along the canal, and then try to catch a ride up to the next lock on one of the barges. Ted loved sports growing up. He followed several Pro Football Teams, his favorite team was Arsenal that played in London.
WICHITA, Kansas — The number of people enrolling at public colleges in Kansas keeps heading downward — a trend that could bring on more than the usual budgetary nips and tucks. The most drastic changes, and cuts, pose a particular threat to regional schools in Hays, Emporia and...
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man accused of passing a forged payroll check at a bank in Larned made another court appearance in the case Wednesday. Adam Collinge, 42 of Topeka, is charged with Forgery and Theft by Deception of at least $1,500, but less than $25,00, according to Pawnee County Attorney County Doug McNett.
On Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, officers and detectives from the Great Bend Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests throughout the City of Great Bend. On Friday, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a detective initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of the 281 Bypass. K9 Menta responded to the scene as well. After Menta indicated to the odor of narcotics, a search of the vehicle was performed.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. KBI agents arrested Great Bend resident Christopher Rowland, 40, in Great Bend. He was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer, and interference with the judicial...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. Ellinwood is located in the center of the state 10 miles east of Great Bend. At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 40-year-old Christopher W. Rowland, of Great Bend, near Main and 11th […]
Comments / 0