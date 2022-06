After postponing their wedding from June of 2020 to the following June, Katie & Ashley were finally able to celebrate with all their friends and family at the Willow Creek Winery in Cape May, NJ. These two fun-loving brides had a gorgeous wedding day, filled with laughter and light. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos by Emily Wren Photography. A Garden Party created all of the amazing florals and Wren Films filmed this special day at Willow Creek Winery. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to check them out!

