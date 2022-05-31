ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

By Abbey
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Prince Mural Unveiling Thursday Night in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The official unveiling of the new very large mural of Prince in downtown Minneapolis will take place Thursday night. The Purple Block Party and Mural unveiling in lights are free and open to the public. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. with a purple light show at 9:00...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Person In Plant Costume Spooks Passersby On Stone Arch Bridge In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday. On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby posted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby. One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled. Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4 — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022 Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not? My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
WJON

National Eagle Center in Wabasha Reopening Today

After closing seven months ago for remodeling and renovation, the National Eagle Center on the Mississippi River in Wabasha is reopening today. The National Eagle Center encapsulates a world in which the iconic power and presence of eagles are known, respected, advocated for, and protected. Located in Wabasha, Minnesota, we’re home to several non-releasable Bald Eagles and a nesting place for hundreds of others who come for the winter.
WABASHA, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
WJON

The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Rock The Riverside, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Summer is officially here and it's time to start making plans to get out and have some fun. Make your way to Sauk Rapids for the first show of the Rock The Riverside music series, catch the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field, enjoy some works of art with the Drive By Art Show, head to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for live music and visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Minnesota Twins#Downtown Minneapolis#Minnesotans#Us Bank#Target
WJON

New Medical Health Spa Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- What started as an idea earlier this year, has now blossomed into a business. Elite Vitality is a new medical spa which opened in Sartell last month. Owners Hanni Lyon, Sara Montreuil, Tayler Reller and Torri Reller have always had a passion for helping others. Montreuil says after...
WJON

Many Companies Turning to Teenagers to Fill Open Positions

SAUK RAPIDS -- With the school year ending, a lot of teens around Minnesota will be looking to enter the workforce. The Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA program recently held a job fair at the high school to help their classmates connect with employers around the St. Cloud metro area. Grace Loidolt...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
tmj4.com

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WJON

St. Cloud Area Sluggers Come Up Short at State Tournament

CHANHASSEN -- The 2022 Minnesota State High School League CI Adapted Softball Tournament has come to a close for a central Minnesota team. It was a tournament of upsets, as the St. Cloud Area Sluggers entered the competition with the 2N seed, but fell in the opening round 20-17 to 3S Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee.
CHANHASSEN, MN
WJON

High School Baseball Results: June 2

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm) Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8. (St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Dies After SUV Collides With Semi On Southern Minnesota Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi. The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy