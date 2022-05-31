Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 13: Nasisy Harrison, Belmont Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO