Philadelphia, PA

Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 13: Nasisy Harrison, Belmont Charter School

By Archives
easternpafootball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaches Comments: “Nasisy was a freshmen quarterback for us this season who played like a veteran. He has great...

www.easternpafootball.com

easternpafootball.com

Hempfield QB and Valparaiso Commit Cam Harbaugh leads North over South in Tri-County All-Star Football Game

The 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season officially concluded Tuesday night at Manheim Central’s Elden Rettew Stadium. The North all-stars defeated the South 27-17 in the Manheim Touchdown Club’s 20th annual Tri-County All-Star Football Game with top seniors from Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties. Hempfield quarterback Cam Harbaugh (Valparaiso)...
LEBANON, PA
upenn.edu

Building Penn Medicine’s Pavilion helped launch his career. Now, William Griffin is going places

It’s been a whirlwind of opportunities since William Griffin participated in PennAssist, a 12-month program to help young graduates of Philadelphia’s career and technical high schools and city residents—especially minorities and women—enter the building trades. The initiative, which ran between 2017-2020, was a collaboration of Penn Medicine, the School District of Philadelphia, Penn’s construction firm LF Driscoll, and the Philadelphia Building Trades Council. Griffin worked from 2018-2019 with the subcontractors building the $1.6 billion Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). PennAssist matched the young people in the program with the most suitable trades based on a skills assessment and a training boot camp. Griffin primarily worked with the electricians but said he gained exposure to many other construction trades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
elitesportsny.com

Stability has come to New York sports talk radio amid Philadelphia upheaval

Tuesday brought some stunning Philadelphia sports talk radio news. Mike Missanelli, the longtime afternoon drive host at 97.5 The Fanatic, abruptly announced his immediate departure on air. His victory lap lasted about two hours, as opposed to Mike Francesa taking roughly two years the first time around. Missanelli’s exit comes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisis50.com

Famous Acee Drops K.N.D Featuring FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme

Rising rapper Famous Acee is representing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania properly by recently releasing a hot record entitled “K.N.D ” which features rappers FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme. The record has been receiving immaculate feedback since its release. Critics are calling this record very creative and billboard worthy. Having over 20,000 followers on instagram independently, Famous Acee is the new face of Philadelphia hip hop music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Comcast Spectacor rethinks plans for Fusion esports arena, office tower at South Philly sports complex

Comcast Spectacor is re-examining its development plans at the sports complex in South Philadelphia in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 3,500-seat esports arena for competitive gaming and an office complex along Pattison Avenue are now being modified as part of Comcast-Spectacor's development blueprint for the land it holds in the stadium district, a spokesperson told PhillyVoice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

Traffic reforms to promote racial equity are ‘100%’ related to increases in violent crime, expert says

Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. “Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

