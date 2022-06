Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed that one villager will sadly become the victim of a shocking attack, as they get cornered by a gang and mugged. The villager in question is being kept a secret for now, but Inside Soap reports that the storyline is less about the attack itself, although it will leave them bloodied and bruised, and more about the potential long-term psychological damage that might do to the person in question, and how their friends and family support them.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO