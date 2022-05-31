Now The Supers Are Swapping Naked Dresses For Sheer Trousers

The second day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations began with a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen held at St Paul’s Cathedral. In attendance were prominent politicians, recipients of the Queen’s birthday honours, key workers, and members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen, sadly, could not be at the service which pays tribute to her 70 years on the throne. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was confirmed that she experienced some discomfort during yesterday’s Trooping the Colour and had decided to skip proceedings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO