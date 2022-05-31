Now The Supers Are Swapping Naked Dresses For Sheer Trousers

To kickstart the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has shared a new portrait of Her Majesty, taken by Kent-based photographer Ranald Mackechnie. The image depicts the Queen in the Victoria vestibule within the private apartments of Windsor Castle, believed to be her favourite residence due to the many happy years she spent there as a girl. For the sitting, Her Majesty wore a blue dress and matching coat by her long-term dresser Angela Kelly, lined with a pearl and diamanté trim. Visible in the background of the shot? The castle’s famous quadrangle, with the Round Tower rising above it; the latter monument’s foundations were laid in 1170.
Comments / 0