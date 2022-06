Sharna Burgess is marking her first pregnancy with a stunning maternity photoshoot. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is eagerly awaiting the birth of her son with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, shared on Instagram some of the photos from her recent shoot with photographer Mona Marandy. In one shot, the mother-to-be's baby bump is on full display in jeans and a bra top as she holds hands tenderly with Green, who stands shirtless behind her, kissing her forehead.

