ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

By Lena Salzbank
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The...

cw34.com

Comments / 63

stonehillady Gomez
4d ago

Masks don't work, strange thou, these 3 counties are heavy liberal controlled, with people who eatout more then they eat in. Nutritionally overweight, mostly all vaxxed and boostered up and they still get sick. Give it up, you are scared of your own shadow.

Reply(1)
15
Carm M
4d ago

Cdc should be DEFUND and dismantle they own by bigpharm have zero credibility cdc go away..no one is listening

Reply(2)
18
Edgar
3d ago

This crap is going to be the theme between now and November plus the push for the “safer “ mail-in ballots so the fraud can be perpetrated again . Boycott any business that requires masks to shop, eat or entertain.

Reply(2)
8
Related
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
thewestsidegazette.com

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Omicron
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS NEW CEO OF BROWARD HEALTH IMPERIAL POINT

June 3, 2022 – Broward Health has appointed Judy Frum as CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point. Frum, who most recently served as interim CEO at the hospital, has more than 16 years of healthcare leadership experience in South Florida. “Judy is a trusted healthcare executive with extensive experience...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Closings – CBS Miami

An entire itemizing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County. We accept info from corporations, organizations and authorities sources. The knowledge will seemingly be posted on this internet web page and in addition will probably be made accessible all through CBS4 dwell safety. CBSMiami.com and CBS4 makes use of...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE:. The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Miami

Schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.However, they are addressing weather concerns."Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times." Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Weather leads to delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a tropical system heads toward South Florida, weather has been blamed for numerous flight delays and cancellations at South Florida airports. Numerous people were spotted sleeping on the floor of Miami International Airport Friday morning as they were waiting to find out when they could be rebooked onto a flight.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Boca Raton businesses preparing for storm

BOCA RATON, Fla. — AsPotential Tropical Cyclone One barrels towards South Florida, communities all across the area are bracing for severe weather. Boca Raton just dealt with flooding from heavy rain a couple of weeks ago. Federal Highway is one of the parts of Boca Raton that was hit...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

South Florida under tropical storm warning from potential Alex, winds up to 40 mph

Tropical storm warnings wrapped Florida from Sarasota to Titusville this morning as a gush of moisture in the western Caribbean tries to become the first named cyclone of 2022.  The National Hurricane Center expects the budding system to muscle up to Tropical Storm Alex before making a landfall along the southwest coast Saturday morning. Watches were...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Change in the wake of tragedy: The new safety measures planned for Florida’s schools

New measures to increase students’ safety are advancing in Florida, coming at a time of heightened public outcry in response to recent school tragedies. School safety is a sensitive topic in the Sunshine State. When a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in 19 deaths and made national news headlines on May 24, conversations across the country shifted to solutions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

CDC recommending people wear masks indoors in South Florida

COVID-19 cases are spiking so high in South Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people to wear a mask indoors. According to the CDC, Palm Beach County's COVID-19 community level is high with a positivity rate of almost 20%. The agency is recommending to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Post-Memorial Day surge in COVID testing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a surge in COVID cases compared with a year ago and that is leading to more people being tested at sites around South Florida. FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My biggest concern is right now there are five times more cases than we had last year on Memorial Day. We have very aggressive sub variants circulating. In terms of the number of cases it is alarming here in Miami-Dade and Broward we are hovering near 20% in positivity that is documented.” She added, “That fortunately is not translating into alarming hospitalization rates...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy