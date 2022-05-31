ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc Couple OK After Emergency Plane Landing

By News Desk
wsgw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSGW file photo/Getty Images) A faulty fuel pump may be the reason a plane had to make an emergency landing...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 1

Related
wsgw.com

Midland County Crash Injures Three

A crash in Midland County Wednesday, June 1 injured three people. Police say the crash occurred on M-20 at Coleman Rd. around 4:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west on M-20 attempted a left turn onto south bound Coleman, into the path of another vehicle heading east. The occupants of both vehicles received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crash on M-20 near Coleman Road in Isabella Co.

Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot. Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to get their names on the primary ballot in hopes of being the party favorite to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are...
BAY CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

No charges in fiery Gladwin ORV crash

An investigation into the April 3, off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin that injured Carter Bean, Karleigh Zmikly and a friend who rescued her from a burning ORV is closed. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Lt. Brandon Kieft said Monday that Gladwin County Prosecutor Norm Gage reportedly declined to pursue any charges against anyone involved in the crash. DNR Conservation officer Ryan Weakman met with Gage earlier in May asking for further investigation.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Monroe man, 43, killed in motorcycle collision with semi

A Monroe man, 43, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Ash Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Hamza Mohamed was in the left lane of Telegraph north of Interstate 275 just before 10 p.m. when a semi exiting the freeway pulled into the southbound lanes of Telegraph, into the path of Mohamed's 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle. Mohamed braked to avoid the semi but hit the left reaof the trailer, police said.
MONROE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Blanc, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Gratiot County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Gratiot County, MI
City
Merrill, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Accidents
County
Saginaw County, MI
Gratiot County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wsgw.com

Truck Crash Damages Overpass in Isabella County, Road Closed for Repairs

No injuries were reported after a semi truck hit an Isabella County overpass Wednesday, June 1. The truck was carrying a high load when it crashed into the Vernon Road bridge over US-127. Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation say Vernon Rd. will be closed two to four months at that location in order to repair the overpass. Traffic will be detoured via Rosebush Rd.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. One person...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Three people taken to hospital after crash on M-20

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were taken to a local hospital after a crash on M-20 in Midland County on Wednesday. The crash was reported about 4 p.m. at M-20 and Coleman Road. The road was closed for about two hours while crews responded to the scene. A...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Accident#Wsgw
WNEM

First Warn 5: Thursday afternoon, June 2

TV5 Sports Director Scot Johnson has an update on the Flint City Bucks season following their big school kids’ day game. Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to...
REPUBLICAN PARTY
WILX-TV

‘He was loved by all’ -- Delta Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies in motorcycle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday. According to MSP, just after 10 p.m. on Monday, a motorcycle was traveling west on I-96 near Creyts Road when it lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a helmet. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved, but rather low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police, bus drivers team up to combat red-signal runners in Genesee Co.

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Police chiefs and bus drivers are collaborating to combat the growing problem of drivers running red bus signals in Genesee County. Davison school bus drivers, transportation supervisor Mark Fahr, Davison Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Brown, Davison Police Chief Donny Harris, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon and Richfield Township Police Chief Tony Craig met recently to discuss drivers failing to stop for a stopped school bus.
DAVISON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Huron Daily Tribune

Troopers investigated several crashes over the Memorial Day weekend

To keep drivers safe on the roads Michigan State Police had more troopers patrolling highways over Memorial Day weekend. Below are several of the crashes they investigated, some of which remain open. Troopers from the West Branch Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving three motorcycles on Saturday, May,...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Family, fire fighters, and police mourn and remember Flint fireman

Flint, MICH (WJRT) - A City of Flint Firefighter- now resting in peace. Family, friends, and fellow first responders remembered John Stenger during a memorial Wednesday. Stenger worked as a firefighter for 17 years. He took his own life this April after responding to two calls involving the death of an infant. It's the second suicide for the department in the past two years.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Thomas Township officer found at-fault in two-vehicle crash

THOMAS TWP, MI — A Thomas Township police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash, one he has been found at-fault for causing. About 10:14 p.m. on Monday, May 30, an officer in a marked patrol SUV was heading south on North River Road when his vehicle’s passenger side was crashed into by a Chevrolet Cobalt heading east on Gratiot Road/M-46. The impact caused the police SUV to rollover and land on its passenger side.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County

PLAINFIELD TWP, MI — A three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County has claimed the life of a Bay City man. Michigan State Police troopers from the West Branch Post responded to the crash about 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, on M-65 near Curtis Road in Plainfield Township. Their preliminary investigation indicates Dennis R. Federspiel, 69, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north when he struck two other motorcycles traveling in his group.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One dead after three motorcycles crash in Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One motorcyclist died after crashing into two others riding with him in a rural area of Iosco County over the weekend. Michigan State Police say 69-year-old Dennis Federspiel of Bay City was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on M-65 near Curtis Road south of Hale around 2 p.m. Sunday.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac Post investigating fatal crash

WEXFORD COUNTY – This afternoon at approximately 1:48 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township. The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling east bound on E 32 Rd. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the S 37 Rd junction and was struck by a south bound Buick Regal. The driver and back seat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
CADILLAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy