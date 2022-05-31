Grand Blanc Couple OK After Emergency Plane Landing

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday. According to MSP, just after 10 p.m. on Monday, a motorcycle was traveling west on I-96 near Creyts Road when it lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a helmet. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved, but rather low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.

