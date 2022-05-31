ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Student Walkouts Set for Tuesday in Protest of Gun Violence

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- Students in Minnesota and across the country are set to stage walkouts Tuesday in protest against gun violence. It comes in the wake of last week's mass...

St. Cloud, MN
