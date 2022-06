West Chester’s fair-meets-concert music festival celebrates 39 years. When: Sunday, June 5th (Rain Date June 6th) from 12–7pm America is home to some big-name music festivals that have been around for decades. Coachella’s brought music to California for 23 years. Lollapalooza, another household name for music fans, debuted in 1991, and while for many of us that feels like yesterday, it was depressingly longer ago than that. Those are both impressive runs, but they fall short of our very own Turks Head Music Festival, now in its 39th year.

