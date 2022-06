ROCHESTER, MINN – For the second consecutive season the Rochester Honkers win on Opening Day, defeating the Willmar Stingers 5-2 at Mayo Field!. The Honkers got the scoring started in the bottom of the first after Will Asby (Sacramento City College) drove in Alex Ritzer (UNC) with an RBI double. The Stingers quickly responded in the second inning after their first five batters reached against Honkers starter Frank Craska (Lafayette College). Two runs scored on a bases loaded walk to Lincoln Ornellas (American River College) and Kyle Payne (Northwest Nazarene University) RBI single. With the bases loaded and two outs AJ Campbell (Frostburg State) got Craska out of the inning with a diving stop at third preventing three runs from scoring.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO