I am writing in support of Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly. While Dana has a. long list of accomplishments and credentials that make her overwhelmingly qualified to be our representative in the New York State legislature, I want to share my experience working with Dana since we were moms with young children in the Ossining schools, up to today as colleagues in the Town of Ossining government.

OSSINING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO