PFF Identifies Bengals' Top Three Players

The NFL offseason is in full swing, which means there will be plenty of lists and rankings for fans to consume over the next few weeks. Pro Football Focus identified the top three players on all 32 NFL teams. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were the Bengals'...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
Last season the Bengals won their first playoff game in over 30 years and competed in their first Super Bowl since 1989, but the most talked about aspect of their season revolved around a single stat: sacks. Nobody is denying that there were too many of them (70 total), which...
Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
The San Francisco 49ers may or may not trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he can resume throwing following the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. One thing known on the first day of June is that 2021 rookie Trey Lance is serving as the team's QB1 for organized team activities amid lingering questions, concerns and takes about his ability to guide the 49ers on a lengthy playoff run in his second NFL season.
The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the remainder of the offseason program after undergoing finger surgery. “He had a little surgery there and he’ll be back for training camp," Hackett said following Day 4 of Organized Team Activities. Cooper...
The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
For the second straight week, Daron Payne is in attendance at OTAs - while not fully "being there.''. There's frustration between the Washington Commanders and fifth-year defensive tackle Payne. Now might be the time to begin preparing for life post-Payne. Payne is looking for a contract extension before the start...
The Green Bay Packers have a few question marks at wide receiver as they enter 2022. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, who has a long injury history and is not at voluntary OTA’s, was signed as a free agent. Green Bay also used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. In other words, there is a great deal of unproven talent in their wide receiver room. This, of course, includes last year’s third round draft pick, Amari Rodgers. Due to these questions, the Packers have long been connected to free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. Recently, PFF made a prediction of what Jones’ salary will look like.
The Houston Rockets are getting closer and closer to having to make a major decision in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, in what some consider a 'three-player draft', the Rockets have been largely connected with one player in particular, Duke's Paolo Banchero. And in...
The group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton is still the favorite to purchase the Denver Broncos. However, another top contender could push the winning bid to a place Walton may not want to go. The Broncos sale has been one of the more intriguing storylines of the 2022 NFL...
- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
