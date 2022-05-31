Holly Wait Talks About the CSS Georgia Coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite losing the race for Columbus Mayor, former candidate John Anker had an end-of-campaign celebration for the city today, as he promised to do. The event was filled with fun, music, and food, like burgers from the Twisted Skillet Food Truck. Anker says the event’s purpose...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Access to healthcare is an issue facing rural areas across the country including right here in the West Georgia. However, one rural county just got an important resource in the battle for access to care. ValleyHealth Care System in partnership with Congressman Sanford Bishop, just opened a pharmacy with a drive […]
ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
Ben Moser is President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. He reviews their record breaking 2021 campaign performance and talks about all the programs they support. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier would like to send a big thank you to everyone who supported her as she participated in ‘Dancing Stars of Columbus’ last Thursday night. If you missed her dance, watch below:. Barbara said she was going for a bit of...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This article is a continuation for Uptown Columbus developments- Part 1. CLICK HERE to read part 1. Developer John Teeples told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that his crews are also working on a, owned by prominent business owners Buddy Nelms and Tom Jones. Located next to Ride on Bikes on Broadway, the new space will connect and expand the event venue inside of the Loft restaurant, called the Green Room, also housing a restaurateur in the bottom level.
More than 1 in 5 Republican state lawmakers across the country have joined at least one far-right Facebook group, according to a new report. Together the lawmakers sponsored 963 bills during the most recent legislative sessions, said the group that wrote the report, which describes the far-right efforts as anti-human rights.
CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset. The city posted on Facebook this week that it would cut back the splash pad’s hours of operation, pushing the opening time from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The splash pad will close daily at 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community observed the 126th anniversary of a lynching in Columbus. A group of approximately 20 people came out to remember the lynching of Jesse Slayton and Will Miles. Slayton and Miles were on trial for rape and found not guilty. A mob gathered outside the...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Town Creek Park’s Inclusive Playground in Auburn opened to the delighted squeals of children and families on Wednesday. News 3’s met with Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and families enjoying a carefree summer day at the brand new 3.9 million dollar park. “This is one of the happiest days in Auburn history […]
School is officially out and the Columbus Parks & Recreation Department is making sure kids have some fun things to do all summer long. From museums to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, a new passport allows kids in the Chattahoochee Valley to travel and have a fun, safe summer. With Psalmond...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Board certified last week’s results. Director Nancy Boren explained what caused the election night delay in counting. As News 3 reported on Election Night, there was a computer memory card that was corrupted and could not be uploaded. What Boren told her board was despite the […]
ATLANTA - The federal policy forbidding guns at the security checkpoint remains intact at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but the way law enforcement engages with a violator is altogether different. Atlanta police are not confiscating the weapon, are not arresting anyone, and they cannot compel the gun-toting traveler to submit...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the findings from an audit on the Columbus Police Department. Police Chief Freddie Blackmon took on the role in November 2020. Since then, the department continues to struggle with hiring and retaining new officers, a problem that dates back to the previous administration.
A local nonprofit organization worked to bring the community together Saturday for an event with fitness, food, and fun. Boyz 2 Men Development of Columbus held its first-ever fundraiser to support several program that serve local children and families through mentoring and afterschool programs. People came out to the Columbus...
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts are still underway in Talbot County to build a grocery store. The county hasn’t had one for 17 years and counting, and it is a big concern for residents in that area. Today, the project manager for the proposed grocery store applied with...
As far as music destinations go, LaGrange may not be the first to come to mind but maybe you should take a second look. If there is any particular weekend to check out tunes in Troup County, June 2nd-4th is the weekend for you. Start your weekend early and enjoy...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Trash, bottles, and food waste littered Atlanta’s Central Park on Sunday morning. Neighbors say a popular festival was wholly unprepared for the crowds that poured into Old Fourth Ward on Saturday for the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. “Just a bomb-fire of trash. All over the place,”...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are many major failures from every deadly school shooting - including failures of mental health care, critical lapses in school security and the purchase of guns by troubled young people. And there is no one solution. But we can do something - get serious about...
Comments / 0