Paragon Straps customizable organization system suits gear of any shape and size

Change the way you power up your everyday gadgets with the eveia – energy pedal-powered USB charger. With this device, you can not only reach your 10,000 step goal but also sit down while doing it! You won’t even have to think about it. Yet it will make the time you spend sitting down—whether working or relaxing—so much more fun. When you pedal, it produces the energy required to charge your USB devices. Created to combat sedentary lifestyles, it can power everything from your gaming controller to your eReader to your smartphone and more. Not only that, but it also takes just 4–8 hours to charge a smartphone and less than an hour to charge an Apple Watch. Incredibly, you don’t need to plug it into an outlet to charge. It charges on its own while you pedal!

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO