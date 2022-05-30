ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox bullpen falters in loss; Nathan Eovaldi throws complete game against Orioles | Locked On Red Sox

Cover picture for the articleFive games in four days is no easy...

FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster July 1

Boston Red Sox fans shouldn’t get attached to these three players because they will be off the roster by July 1. The Boston Red Sox are like Frankenstein’s monster; alive! Their rough start seems to have been put in the past as the club roars up the standings and the MLB Power Rankings. They are a credible ball club now with a chance to become this year’s version of the 2019 Washington Nationals.
ClutchPoints

3 Red Sox players whose way-too early MLB trade deadline value has increased the most

The Boston Red Sox have underachieved thus far in the 2022 season, as they are currently 23-27, good for fourth place in the American League East. While Boston just so happens to play in one of the more competitive divisions in the MLB, it shouldn’t distract from just how disappointing of a start it’s been for a team with the sixth-highest payroll in the league.
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Chaim Bloom explains why Matt Barnes landed on 15-day injured list

In case you missed it, the Red Sox somewhat surprisingly placed struggling reliever Matt Barnes on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation on Wednesday. Barnes, who turns 32 later this month, has had an abysmal season to date. The right-hander has posted a 7.94 ERA and 5.32 FIP to go along with 14 strikeouts to 12 walks over 20 appearances spanning 17 innings of work.
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas has yet to swing a bat since suffering ankle sprain on May 17

Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is not expected to be back in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup anytime soon, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain at Polar Park on May 17 after tweaking that particular ankle on at least two separate occasions. He was placed on the 7-day injured list five days later and has yet to swing a bat since then.
NBC Sports

Red-hot Red Sox prospect makes huge jump on BA's top 100 list

The industry recognition keeps coming for Red Sox right-handed pitching prospect Brayan Bello. Baseball America released its updated list of top 100 prospects, and for the first time, Bello has cracked the top 50. No. 79 earlier this year, Bello jumped 30 spots to No. 49 on the strength of...
FOX Sports

Red Sox place RHP Barnes on 15-day IL with shoulder issue

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, and left-hander Matt Strahm was activated from the COVID-19 IL prior to a game against Cincinnati. An All-Star in 2021, Barnes struggled down the stretch last season and...
NBC Sports

Cora shares promising update on Chris Sale's recovery

Chris Sale is nearing a return to the Boston Red Sox rotation. The veteran left-hander threw a bullpen Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. Sox manager Alex Cora said the session was "really good" and Sale will throw at least two more before a possible rehab assignment with one of Boston's minor league affiliates.
