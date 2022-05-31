ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Rox Open Season With a Win

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
The St. Cloud Rox opened their season with a 8-4 win at Waterloo against the Bucks. St. Cloud used a 5-run 3rd inning...

St. Cloud Norsemen’ Gruba Commits to SCSU

St. Cloud Norsemen defenseman Leo Gruba has made his NCAA Division I hockey commitment to St. Cloud State University. Gruba, a standout at Hill-Murray (MN) joined the Norsemen at the completion of his high school season, played in 21 games between the regular season and playoffs, en route to St. Cloud's appearance in the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Rock The Riverside, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Summer is officially here and it's time to start making plans to get out and have some fun. Make your way to Sauk Rapids for the first show of the Rock The Riverside music series, catch the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field, enjoy some works of art with the Drive By Art Show, head to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for live music and visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market. Read more in The Weekender!
5 Minnesota State Parks Add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
Storm Damage Triggers Loans for Farmers

ST. PAUL -- Farmers may be eligible for zero-interest loans to recover from this spring’s storms. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority Board has determined an emergency exists in parts of Minnesota, making zero-interest loans available to farmers. According to a news release from the MDA,...
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

