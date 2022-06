On May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., State Police responded to a property damage crash on the NYS Thruway in the southbound lanes south of Exit 23 in the town of Bethlehem. An investigation determined that a vehicle being driven by Michael T. Tran, 48, of Albany, NY, was driving north in the southbound lanes when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer. Tran, who witnesses say and appeared to be uninjured, walked away from the scene before Troopers arrived. A search of the area was conducted, but Tran was not located.

