Traverse City, MI

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Little Traverse Conservancy Moss & Lichens Hike

With Brad Von Blon. The preserve helps maintain the water quality of Crooked Lake, which lies near the upper portion of the Inland Waterway, a 40-mile navigable waterway that boaters can take into Lake Huron at Cheboygan. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

June Swirl

Enjoy appetizers from NOMAD & wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the galleries while getting a sneak preview of the new exhibitions: "Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein" & "Singulars: Work by Lynn Bennett-Carpenter." Live music from Chris Koury.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

June Recess

After work fun for grown-ups. Assorted pizzas & appetizers, beer, wine & non-alcoholic beverages. Mixed drinks available for purchase. Live entertainment by Waterbed at 6pm. Prizes include Jacob's Fall Package (for 10 people) with corn maze tickets, wagon ride, three pizzas & soft drinks; a Swag Prize with Jacob's Farm merchandise & a pizza; & a four-week CSA of fresh cherries from Hallstedt Homestead Cherries ($60 value).
DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Community Potluck

Held the first Weds. of every month. This month has an Italian theme. Tableware, coffee, tea & water is provided. Bring a dish to pass if able.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

