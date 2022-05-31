2022 Traverse City Uncorked

With Brad Von Blon. The preserve helps maintain the water quality of Crooked Lake, which lies near the upper portion of the Inland Waterway, a 40-mile navigable waterway that boaters can take into Lake Huron at Cheboygan. Register.
Enjoy appetizers from NOMAD & wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the galleries while getting a sneak preview of the new exhibitions: "Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein" & "Singulars: Work by Lynn Bennett-Carpenter." Live music from Chris Koury.
After work fun for grown-ups. Assorted pizzas & appetizers, beer, wine & non-alcoholic beverages. Mixed drinks available for purchase. Live entertainment by Waterbed at 6pm. Prizes include Jacob's Fall Package (for 10 people) with corn maze tickets, wagon ride, three pizzas & soft drinks; a Swag Prize with Jacob's Farm merchandise & a pizza; & a four-week CSA of fresh cherries from Hallstedt Homestead Cherries ($60 value).
This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
