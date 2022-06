Seed phrases are a unique set of phrases that helps to enhance the security of the wallet. When you do not remember your password or want to register your wallet on a new device, you will be asked to provide your seed phrase as a security measure. Unlike passwords that you can quickly recover, the seed phrase recovery process is more complicated. The possibility that two wallets will have the same seed phrases is zero. The probability of anyone guessing the recovery phrase of your wallet is closer to zero than you think.

ECONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO