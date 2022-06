Very glad to welcome another terrific business to our growing downtown: Hair House, a boutique salon with a devoted clientele, including Katie Couric, who was on hand for the opening celebration. Dana Fiore, the founder and owner, moved her thriving business from its previous location in the Bronx, and is already enjoying even greater success here in New Rochelle. And as the first commercial tenant at the base of the new apartment building at 360 Huguenot Street, Hair House sets an excellent standard for more openings to come.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO