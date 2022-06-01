ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Woman, teen killed in southeast Fresno shooting after fight caught on video; 2 detained

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhLyi_0fvcYo6V00

A fight live-streamed on social media ended with a teenage boy and a young woman dead after someone opened fire.

It happened at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno near Tulare and Clovis Avenues.

The incident happened just across the street from the Fresno Police Department Southeast Policing District.

Fresno Police said just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called out to Argyle Avenue near Tulare and Clovis Avenues for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The two, who police say were dating, both died from their injuries.

Investigators said two women were fighting before the gunfire.

"We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police say investigators are reviewing videos posted and live-streamed on social media that show the fight and shooting.

"The video will depict individuals possessing a bat and at some point in time during that physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm," Lt. Cervantes said.

A freeze-frame from one video shows a person appearing to fire a gun.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle at Peach & Belmont Avenues that was speeding away from the scene.

They detained a 16-year-old boy who was driving and a 21-year-old man who was in the passenger seat.

Authorities say they found two firearms in the vehicle, one of which they believe is connected to the shooting.

The two are being questioned by police.

Investigators have not been able to track down all of the potential witnesses that were seen in the video.

They're asking for the public's help to identify and locate them and they believe there's also more video out there.

Anyone with video is asked to call Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers.

Editor's Note: Fresno police originally said the male victim was an adult, but have since updated their information to indicate he was a minor.

Comments / 2

Related
KMJ

Former Worker Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Fresno Pizza Restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he robbed a pizza restaurant in Fresno. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Curry Pizza Company at Shaw and Marks Avenues. Detectives say the man suspected of the robbery was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
westsideconnect.com

Santa Nella man gunned down while walking with girlfriend

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect believed to have gunned down a man in a Santa Nella RV park on Friday as he walked to get breakfast with his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Andrew May 27, of Santa Nella. The suspect, identified by the...
SANTA NELLA, CA
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fresno Police Department#Firearms#Violent Crime#Se Fresno#Indi
thesungazette.com

Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
TULARE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Over 1,700 lbs. of illegal fireworks confiscated, one arrested in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — The Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop that led them to find over 1,700 lbs. of illegal fireworks on Tuesday. An officer pulled over, 50-year-old Anthony Rodriguez near Plano St. and Vandalia Ave and found him to be under the influence. Detectives also found another...
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Exeter identified

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed in Exeter Monday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a...
EXETER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD announces 3 arrests in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy