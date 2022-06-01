Woman, teen killed in southeast Fresno shooting after fight caught on video; 2 detained

A fight live-streamed on social media ended with a teenage boy and a young woman dead after someone opened fire.

It happened at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno near Tulare and Clovis Avenues.

The incident happened just across the street from the Fresno Police Department Southeast Policing District.

Fresno Police said just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called out to Argyle Avenue near Tulare and Clovis Avenues for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The two, who police say were dating, both died from their injuries.

Investigators said two women were fighting before the gunfire.

"We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police say investigators are reviewing videos posted and live-streamed on social media that show the fight and shooting.

"The video will depict individuals possessing a bat and at some point in time during that physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm," Lt. Cervantes said.

A freeze-frame from one video shows a person appearing to fire a gun.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle at Peach & Belmont Avenues that was speeding away from the scene.

They detained a 16-year-old boy who was driving and a 21-year-old man who was in the passenger seat.

Authorities say they found two firearms in the vehicle, one of which they believe is connected to the shooting.

The two are being questioned by police.

Investigators have not been able to track down all of the potential witnesses that were seen in the video.

They're asking for the public's help to identify and locate them and they believe there's also more video out there.

Anyone with video is asked to call Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers.