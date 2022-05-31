ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Kossuth Board to Discuss a Series of Drainage Issues

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am by first appointing a Mental Health Advocate who will assist in the dissemination of information and programs to those in need of them. The board will...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Garner Considers Golf Carts in Town

With the price of gas at $4.30 a gallon, residents may be looking at alternative ways to get through their city. The Garner City Council pondered the question if residents might be able to use golf carts to get around according to Mayor Tim Schmidt. The city has had experience...
GARNER, IA
Radio Iowa

Supreme Court rules on disputed truck dealership in Clear Lake

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in north Iowa. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law and the new dealership should not be allowed open.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
pipestonestar.com

PAS elementary principle resigns

Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Elementary Principal Toni Baartman has resigned from her position. Baartman said she took a new position as the middle school principal in Worthington, which is her hometown. “I grew up there and went to school in the school I will be principal at,” Baartman said. “My...
PIPESTONE, MN
KAAL-TV

Tent camping temporarily suspended at Macnider

(ABC 6 News) -The Macnider campground in Mason City has temporarily suspended tent camping service following a shooting incident there. Last Friday, a disagreement between two campers led to shots being fired and one person being wounded. According to witnesses, the fight started over parking issues at the campground. The...
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Kossuth County, IA
Government
County
Kossuth County, IA
kiow.com

Scheff Found in Contempt

Eric Scheff of Mason City was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Forgery,” a class D felony. Scheff was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Friday, June 3rd. West Hancock...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Weaver Sentenced on Contempt Charges

Aaron Weaver of Lake Mills was found in contempt on his conviction for “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Friday, June 3rd. West Hancock Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KHAM.
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Lincoln J. McCormick

Lincoln J. McCormick, 8 1/2 passed away May 29, 2022 wrapped in the arms of his loving parents. A Service to Celebrate his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436 with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.
FOREST CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Urban Construction#Kossuth Board#Mental Health Advocate
kiow.com

Tom Thompson & Samantha Dugan/Winnebago County Fair/Thursday June 2nd

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Baseball at West Hancock 7:30 PM KHAM. Forest City Softball at Belmond-Klemme 6:00 PM KIOW. West Hancock Softball at North Union (Swea City) 6:00 PM KHAM. Forest City Baseball at Humboldt 7:30 PM KIOW. Wednesday, June 8th. Bishop Garrigan Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW. Belnond-Klemme Softball at...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Larry Eckhoff

Larry Benton Eckhoff, 70, of Belmond, IA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond with his family at his side following a long battle with cancer. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior the funeral on Wednesday. Funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page for those who may not be able to attend in person. Just LIKE the pages to view.
BELMOND, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Woman Arrested on a Dozen Drug Charges

A Charles City woman was arrested Wednesday on at least a dozen drug-related charges. The Charles City Police Department says 33-year-old Joanna Byers was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; plus one count for controlled substance violation and 11 counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, all Class D felonies.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiow.com

Claypool Sentenced on Misdemeanor Charges

Derek Claypool of Mason City pled guilty to “Driving While Revoked” which is a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 21, 2022. Claypool was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nwestiowa.com

Semi totaled in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiow.com

Johnson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Logan Johnson of Forest City pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 30, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
FOREST CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

News Bulletin: Fire damages Owatonna home

A duplex in Owatonna was badly damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but two people reportedly inside escaped without injury. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., sending firefighters to 247 E. Fremont St. The house is divided into two living units; initial reports of two people in the upstairs...
OWATONNA, MN
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
KEYC

Kwik Trip ATM problem, Darian Leddy reports

A Morristown man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his housemate. Kato Karate is launching an online class and is partnering with celebrities around the United States to spread their mission.
WDIO-TV

An argument turns violent leaving one man injured

MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
MANKATO, MN
kicdam.com

Laurens Man Charged Following Drug Investigation

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man has been charged after police searched his home for drugs on Tuesday. The investigation began at 259 Nelson Street after officers say a marijuana smell was noticed coming from the basement. That led to 51-year-old Kevin Patience being charged with possession of a...
LAURENS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy