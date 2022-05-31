Veterans are honored on Memorial Day

The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO