Veterans are honored on Memorial Day

That’s a thought held by many soldiers and one that was uttered by United States Army veteran Wendell Smith, one of two guest speakers at Monday’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The ceremony is presented by the Franklin...
An Appomattox native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. Seaman Trevor Morrison serves as a missile technician and joined the Navy for the opportunities the Navy provides. “I always knew I would join the military,” said Morrison. “My cousin and several...
Booker T. Washington National Monument recently welcomed two new permanent residents. Two Gloucestershire pigs named June and Emmy have moved into the recently renovated pig pen at the park. The names were recently given to the four-month-old pigs following weeks of submitted ideas. The two names are short for Juneteenth...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County staple announced changes to its business structure. “I get up at 3 every morning,” Brent Craighead, a milkman said. Craighead has been delivering with the business for 8 years. “I get here by 4 and head out, it’s been a true...
Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April. Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them. In Franklin County, there is a deep history...
Staunton River High School (SRHS) held its Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday evening on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg. More than 200 students received their diplomas and officially graduated, continuing the long tradition of academic excellence at SRHS that began in the early 1960s. After the students...
SONTAG—The annual JAKES Event (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship) is set for Saturday (June 4) at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for youth ages 17 and younger. There is no cost to attend. Youth can...
It’s captivating to watch Vickie Seacrist feed the deer that mill around her front yard like lazy cats. On any given morning she can be found amidst about a dozen deer, a few of them casually eating from her hand. “My family was one of the first” to move...
One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
A federal judge issued a restraining order in May against the dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County for repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act, including the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports on the practice of breeding animals for research, and lawmakers’ reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE - QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) has received a $4,000 grant for Racquets for Reading from the Edgar A. Thurman Charitable Foundation for Children that will benefit 280 preschoolers and kindergartners in Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year. “We are so grateful for this generous grant...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Schools is clearing the air about misinformation surrounding a threat made against an elementary school this week. The school district said a "potential threat" was made against Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday. Thursday, word of the threat began to circulate on social...
The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.
The Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo is happening this Saturday in Danville, Virginia on June 4, 2022. The location is downtown in the River District in Danville, Virginia. Here is a list of the food trucks listed to be there to serve you and everyone else:. Carolina Moe’s BBQ.
Moneta Lions Club Crafters Gloria Guice and Mary Davis recently visited the Bedford Pregnancy Center (BPC) to donate four-dozen handmade newborn hats. Accepting the gifts were Grace Pettman, a trained volunteer with the center, and its Executive Director Lori Lewis. BPC, located at 813 E. Main Street in Bedford, opened...
City Council Member Forrest Hite announced his planned resignation from the council ending his four-year term early. Councilman Hite will have served two years of his four-year term at the time of his resignation, with his formal letter of resignation to be submitted in early July. Hite stated in his announcement that he and his family plan to move to Huntsville, Alabama to be closer to family.
ROANOKE, Va. – Alabama and Scotty McCreery will no longer be playing in the Star City this Friday. According to the Berglund Center, the concert was postponed because the lead singer of Alabama, Randy Owen, is mourning the loss of his mother. She passed away this morning at 90 years old.
Today announced the appointments of Deidre Dalton and Pastor Gary Hash to its board of trustees. Since 2012, Dalton has served as the executive assistant for the vice president and general manager of Volvo Trucks. In her role, she represents Volvo Trucks’ onsite wellness initiatives including a Family Health Center, Employee Pharmacy, and Occupational Health Center. Her career also includes seven years with Virginia Tech’s office of the president and eight years in the banking industry. Dalton is a lifelong resident of the New River Valley.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — If you are looking for that tail-wagging, kiss-giving, and barking best friend, then the Bedford County Animal Shelter might have the dog or cat you have always been seeking. According to a Facebook post on the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc. page...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
