ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Veterans are honored on Memorial Day

By STEVEN MARSH
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a thought held by many soldiers and one that was uttered by United States Army veteran Wendell Smith, one of two guest speakers at Monday’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The ceremony is presented by the Franklin...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox native serving in U.S. Navy submarine force

An Appomattox native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. Seaman Trevor Morrison serves as a missile technician and joined the Navy for the opportunities the Navy provides. “I always knew I would join the military,” said Morrison. “My cousin and several...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Franklin News Post

Park welcomes new pigs

Booker T. Washington National Monument recently welcomed two new permanent residents. Two Gloucestershire pigs named June and Emmy have moved into the recently renovated pig pen at the park. The names were recently given to the four-month-old pigs following weeks of submitted ideas. The two names are short for Juneteenth...
HARDY, VA
WSLS

A breakdown of the history of moonshine in Franklin County

Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April. Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them. In Franklin County, there is a deep history...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Rocky Mount, VA
Society
Rocky Mount, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
State
North Carolina State
Franklin County, VA
Government
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Franklin County, VA
Society
City
Callaway, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

SRHS holds 2022 graduation event

Staunton River High School (SRHS) held its Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday evening on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg. More than 200 students received their diplomas and officially graduated, continuing the long tradition of academic excellence at SRHS that began in the early 1960s. After the students...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

JAKES Event is Saturday at recreation park

SONTAG—The annual JAKES Event (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship) is set for Saturday (June 4) at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for youth ages 17 and younger. There is no cost to attend. Youth can...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘A big economic development opportunity’ for Lynchburg area

It’s captivating to watch Vickie Seacrist feed the deer that mill around her front yard like lazy cats. On any given morning she can be found amidst about a dozen deer, a few of them casually eating from her hand. “My family was one of the first” to move...
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Visit Bedford, a Scenic Mountain Destination

One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
BEDFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorial Day#United States Army#Private First Class
Franklin News Post

QCV receives grant that will benefit local schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE - QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) has received a $4,000 grant for Racquets for Reading from the Edgar A. Thurman Charitable Foundation for Children that will benefit 280 preschoolers and kindergartners in Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year. “We are so grateful for this generous grant...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Threat made against Roanoke elementary school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Schools is clearing the air about misinformation surrounding a threat made against an elementary school this week. The school district said a "potential threat" was made against Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday. Thursday, word of the threat began to circulate on social...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on Marshall Terrace in Danville, Virginia

The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta Lions crafters donate to Bedford Pregnancy Center

Moneta Lions Club Crafters Gloria Guice and Mary Davis recently visited the Bedford Pregnancy Center (BPC) to donate four-dozen handmade newborn hats. Accepting the gifts were Grace Pettman, a trained volunteer with the center, and its Executive Director Lori Lewis. BPC, located at 813 E. Main Street in Bedford, opened...
BEDFORD, VA
NRVNews

Radford Council Member to Resign

City Council Member Forrest Hite announced his planned resignation from the council ending his four-year term early. Councilman Hite will have served two years of his four-year term at the time of his resignation, with his formal letter of resignation to be submitted in early July. Hite stated in his announcement that he and his family plan to move to Huntsville, Alabama to be closer to family.
WSLS

Alabama, Scotty McCreery postpone Friday concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Alabama and Scotty McCreery will no longer be playing in the Star City this Friday. According to the Berglund Center, the concert was postponed because the lead singer of Alabama, Randy Owen, is mourning the loss of his mother. She passed away this morning at 90 years old.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski Welcomes Two New Board Members

Today announced the appointments of Deidre Dalton and Pastor Gary Hash to its board of trustees. Since 2012, Dalton has served as the executive assistant for the vice president and general manager of Volvo Trucks. In her role, she represents Volvo Trucks’ onsite wellness initiatives including a Family Health Center, Employee Pharmacy, and Occupational Health Center. Her career also includes seven years with Virginia Tech’s office of the president and eight years in the banking industry. Dalton is a lifelong resident of the New River Valley.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, holds adoption event

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — If you are looking for that tail-wagging, kiss-giving, and barking best friend, then the Bedford County Animal Shelter might have the dog or cat you have always been seeking. According to a Facebook post on the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc. page...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy