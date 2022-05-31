Posts in May 31, 2022

Delores Phyllis Klink, 91, of Independence, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair. Delores was born on April 12, 1931, in rural Trempealeau County to Adam and Gertrude (Skroch) Bisek. She was united in marriage on February 20, 1952, to Peter Klink at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Delores was born with a hard work ethic and was proud to be one of the first employees of Arcadia Industries, later named Ashley Furniture, Industries. She was a diligent worker and a devoted, family-oriented woman who always took care of the needs of her family first. She enjoyed baking bread and coffee cakes, volunteering for the fall festivals at church, and cleaning homes of her friends and neighbors. In her spare time, Delores loved to garden, crochet, and cook for her family. She was most happy when her family all got together to enjoy BBQ’s, parades and other celebrations. Delores was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Society.

