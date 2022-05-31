ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Posts in May 31, 2022

By Tyler Bue
wwisradio.com
 2 days ago

Wisconsin saw record-high prices for gas on this Memorial...

wwisradio.com

wwisradio.com

Walter John Snow Jr

A Memorial Talk will be held on, Saturday, June 4, 2022, 2:00 PM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Elder Bob Mannel will be the talk leader. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Harvey E. Oswald Jr.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. A celebration of life and time for sharing, will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors, provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion post 100, will follow at 12 noon in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta, with the following serving as honorary pallbearers: Kevin Raymer, Jack Peck, Mike Wegner, Toby Oswald, and Jay Cox.
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

North Carolina Group Comes To Wisconsin To Help Search For Injured Bear

A North Carolina group has sent its drone operator to Juneau County to help officials search for an injured black bear. Help Asheville Bears responded after the bear was spotted by a couple in New Lisbon last week. It appeared to have a game trap stuck on its pay. The drone operator is helping with the search by Wisconsin wildlife officials. They need to catch and tranquilize the bear so the trap can be removed and the animal can be released back into the wild.
NEW LISBON, WI
wwisradio.com

Joyce Irene Funmaker

Joyce Irene Funmaker, age 66, of Black River Falls, WI passed away on May 29th, 2022. She was born on August 16th, 1955 in Black River Falls to Irene Whitegull and Henry Rave. She attended Black River Falls High School. Over the years she supported her family working in a variety of jobs, including for Zenith TV Corporation in Sioux City Iowa, Iowa Beef Processors, and Ho-Chunk Head Start. She was a lifelong member of the Native American Church and could be found helping others in.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

No Retrial For West Salem Man Convicted Of Killing His Wife

An appeal is possible of the decision by a La Crosse County judge not to grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing his wife. The motion by attorneys for Todd Kendhammer was denied. A jury found Kendhammer guilty in 2017 of killing the victim, Barbara Kendhammer. He maintains she was killed when a pipe from another vehicle crashed through their car’s windshield. The next step would be taking the request to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
wwisradio.com

Chicago Man Sentenced To 19 Years For Killing Victim During 2020 Home Invasion

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for a fatal shooting during an Eau Claire home invasion in March 2020. W-E-A-U/T-V reports Juan Olivarez pleaded guilty to charges of felony murder and aggravated battery. Joe Moya has also pleaded guilty to the charges in the death of Edwin Garcia-Smith. Moya is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second person was wounded during the incident but survived.
CHICAGO, IL
wwisradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found In La Crosse River Last Week

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week. A person in a canoe reported seeing the body in the Township of Sparta at about 12:30 p-m Friday. W-M-T-V reports that authorities have not said how 26-year-old Fredi Ruiz officially died. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the death and is encouraging anyone with information to call.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Delores Phyllis Klink

Delores Phyllis Klink, 91, of Independence, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair. Delores was born on April 12, 1931, in rural Trempealeau County to Adam and Gertrude (Skroch) Bisek. She was united in marriage on February 20, 1952, to Peter Klink at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Delores was born with a hard work ethic and was proud to be one of the first employees of Arcadia Industries, later named Ashley Furniture, Industries. She was a diligent worker and a devoted, family-oriented woman who always took care of the needs of her family first. She enjoyed baking bread and coffee cakes, volunteering for the fall festivals at church, and cleaning homes of her friends and neighbors. In her spare time, Delores loved to garden, crochet, and cook for her family. She was most happy when her family all got together to enjoy BBQ’s, parades and other celebrations. Delores was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Society.
INDEPENDENCE, WI

