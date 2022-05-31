ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Rox Open Season With a Win

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
The St. Cloud Rox became their season with a 8-4 win at Waterloo against the Bucks. St. Cloud used a 5-run 3rd inning to...

Rox Improve to 2-0 With Win at Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox are 2-0 after posting a 5-3 win at Waterloo Tuesday night. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 6th inning to break the 3-all tie. Josh Cowden had 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs and Charlie Condon added a 2-run homerun for St. Cloud. Kaden Krowka started the game on the mound for the Rox and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Logan Herrera threw 2 scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
High School Baseball Results: June 2

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm) Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8. (St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)
SARTELL, MN
Rox Top Loggers to Improve to 3-0

The St. Cloud Rox are 3-0 after a 16-6 win at La Crosse against the Loggers Wednesday night. St. Cloud scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and never trailed. Charlie Condon had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Josh Cowden, Brady Prewit, and Peyton Messenger each drove in 2 runs for the Rox.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rocori Softball Advances to Section Finals

Rocori softball defeated Alexandria 13-2 at Rocori High School Tuesday to move into the driver's seat in the Section 8-3-A playoffs. The Spartans will play Little Falls Thursday at St. Ben's at 4 p.m. needing just 1 win to advance to the state tournament. Little Falls survived with wins over Detroit Lakes 10-7 and Alexandria 8-3. Little Falls needs to beat Rocori twice Thursday to advance to state.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Prep Baseball Update – June 2nd, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
More details released on Forada, Glenwood, and Eagle Bend tornadoes

(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
KEYC

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

