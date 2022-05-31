Rox Open Season With a Win

(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.

1 DAY AGO