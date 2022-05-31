ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Perley "Pete" J. Swartz, 88

 2 days ago

Perley “Pete” J. Swartz, 88, of Nisbet passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022 at The Gatehouse. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Mary Jane (Hamilton) Swartz, on November 3, 2021. Born September 7, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son...

David C. McQuillen, 64

David C. McQuillen, 64, of Nisbet, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 30, 2022. Dave was born in Williamsport on May 15, 1958, a son of Charles E. and Maxine M. (Gilson) McQuillen. He was a 1977 graduate of Montoursville High School; Dave was a member of St....
Norma R. Hunter, 87

Norma R. Hunter, 87, of Hughesville, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home. Born September 7, 1934, in Benton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles Swank and Ethel (Miller) Swank. Norma loved working in her flower garden, her cat “Ferd”, puzzles, reading, and spending...
Earl W. “Pop” Rinehart, 68

Earl W. “Pop” Rinehart, 68. Of Loyalsock Township, died May 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Michael and Martha J. (Moore) Rinehart. Pop retired from Alcan Cable and had done black top sealing and paving with...
Charles E. Matter, 80

Charles E. Matter, 80, of Loganton passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born March 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Reuben and Grace Brungard Matter. On March 13, 1981, he married his love, the former Willeen A. Seyler, with whom he shared 41...
Carol A. Eisley, 66

Carol A. Eisley, 66, of Williamsport, died May 26, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. She was born May 18, 1956, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Robert and Ann (Edgeworth) Spring. Carol graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1974 and then Geisinger Medical Center of Nursing in 1976....
Kathryn A. Stoner, 83

Kathryn A. Stoner, 83, of Cogan Station, died May 26, 2022, at Embassy of Loyalsock. She was born October 15, 1938, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late James and Minnie (Fox) Schon. Kathryn was a member of Bethel Untied Methodist Church and loved spending time with her children and...
Jeffrey S. Foresman, 59

Jeffrey S. Foresman, 59, of Hughesville passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse on May 28, 2022. He was born on January 12, 1963 in Williamsport, a son of father John E. Foresman, mother Evelyn N. Snell, and step-mother M. Annette Foresman. He is also survived by sisters, Denise Sherman and Kimberly Mikulski; step-sister Karen McCurdy; step-brothers Rick and Ron Gardner; and special friend and caregiver Katie Cox.
This Week’s LION: Abby McCoy – Champion in Life

I once had the pleasure of meeting James Irwin, one of the twelve men who walked on the moon. Irwin noted that, like his fellow moon-walking astronauts, he also suffered from depression years afterward. What happened was that they hit their peak in their late thirties and early forties. Think about it — after you have walked on the moon, what else could you do in life that could compare to that? Others, such as Olympic champions who peak early in life, go through the same motivation withdrawal. When you reach the summit, it seems the only place to go afterward is down.
Summer 2022 Calendar of Events

I have always said, if you think there is nothing to do in our area, that you aren’t even trying. There is almost always something happening, somewhere to go, or something to do in our area. Adult, kid and family activities are easy to find, because there are plenty of them to do.
Armstrong facility in Beech Creek Township in potential jeopardy

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Armstrong Flooring, which has a facility in Beech Creek Township, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization on May 9, and recently warned all its workers that they may face permanent layoff as soon as June 17 if the company does not find a buyer. The company is seeking Delaware bankruptcy court approval to sell off assets and reorganize to address $318 million in debt, including $160 million in long term debt. Armstrong said it had assets worth $517 million.
First Friday coming to Pajama Factory in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. -- "The show goes on because it never rains in the Pajama Factory!" Friday, June 3, the artists and businesses in the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Avenue in Williamsport, will open their doors to the public from 6-9 p.m., rain or shine. Discover what is created inside the art studios and meet the entrepreneurs who call the Pajama Factory home.
Eileen F. Robb, 76

Eileen F. Robb, 76, formerly of Muncy, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Gatehouse. Born August 19, 1945, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Eva (Houck) Taylor. Eileen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed playing the organ and caring for her disabled...
Talkback 16: Joking around

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Tuesday's Talkback 16, we have an array of comments on everything from the national anthem, and there being no such thing as weather anymore because Scott canceled it. Oh, and one caller just wants to make us smile and groom ourselves. But first, there's...
County announces Wednesday black fly spraying

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government posted word on Tuesday that a black fly spraying program will be moving through the county on Wednesday:. An aerial black fly suppression operation has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and local streams including Chest, Sinnemahoning, Pine, Penns, and Middle Creek. This operation will begin near Clearfield Wednesday morning and will move down river, ending Wednesday afternoon in Selinsgrove. This aerial application will include flights in Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties. The helicopter will be a Bell 206 Long Ranger with the tail number N651HA and is black and silver.
Staffing issues improving at Knoebels

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — With temperatures above 90 degrees in parts of Central Pennsylvania, Tuesday was one of the hottest days of the year. It was a good day to be at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg. People were happy to cool off on and around the "Sklooosh." "I...
Dallas teacher wins GOP nomination in 22nd Senatorial District

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas School District teacher has declared victory in the race for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Senatorial District. According to unofficial results, the known write-in votes in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties show Thomas Bassett holding a clear and decisive lead on the Republican side in the May 17 primary.
