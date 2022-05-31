Perley “Pete” J. Swartz, 88

I once had the pleasure of meeting James Irwin, one of the twelve men who walked on the moon. Irwin noted that, like his fellow moon-walking astronauts, he also suffered from depression years afterward. What happened was that they hit their peak in their late thirties and early forties. Think about it — after you have walked on the moon, what else could you do in life that could compare to that? Others, such as Olympic champions who peak early in life, go through the same motivation withdrawal. When you reach the summit, it seems the only place to go afterward is down.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO