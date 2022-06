Carol A. Harder, 71, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital. Born July 26, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Loretta M. (Engle) Cline. On May 18, 1974 she married James H. Harder and together they celebrated 42 years of marriage until his passing on January 27, 2018.

