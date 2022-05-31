ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Region Could See Record Heat Tuesday With Feels-Like Temperatures Nearing 100

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gj7SE_0fvcQIlh00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be hot and humid Tuesday across the Philadelphia region. High pressure will draw heat into the area with a noticeable increase in humidity.

Temperatures will feel close to 100 degrees Tuesday and the region could see record heat on Tuesday if temperatures reach 96 degrees. The old record is 95 degrees and was set in 1939.

In Philadelphia, temperatures can run as much as 10 degrees warmer than in surrounding areas because of the city’s infrastructure which is mostly made up of concrete, metal, and asphalt.  All of those materials are known to trap the heat at the surface also known as the “urban heat island” effect.

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of the Philadelphia region Tuesday. The code orange air quality alert has been issued in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware counties.

A code orange alert means air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The sensitive groups include children, elderly or people with medical conditions like asthma, and heart or lung diseases.

You can reduce the effects of air pollution by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.

In general, spending too much time outdoors today could lead to heat exhaustion or heat illnesses, so it is best to limit your time outside.

There will be some relief at the Jersey Shore as temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A backdoor cold front will slide past the region Wednesday into Thursday, triggering showers and storms. Isolated strong storms are possible on Wednesday.

Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week. The upcoming weekend looks to be very pleasant.

Atlantic Hurricane season begins on Wednesday, June 1, and the first storm Agatha has made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico as a category 2 storm.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail To Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low. The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m. Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed.   Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do. Finally, download the CBS3 weather app to check the radar and be instantly alerted to severe storms in your area.
NBC Philadelphia

Severe Storms, Possible Flooding to Hit Parts of Area

More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, PA
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Mexico, PA
City
Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Gas Price Average In Philadelphia 5-County Region Tops $5 Per Gallon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How much was your last fill-up? Chances are your next one is going to cost more. We’re seeing record gas prices in the Philadelphia area.  The record high for gas prices was 14 years ago, and that was broken back in March. Now, we’ve reached a new high.   In the Philadelphia five-county area, gas is going for $5.01 per gallon. In New Jersey, it costs $4.88 and $4.79 in Delaware.  “You just have to make due and you have to live. You still have to do what you got to do. You just do it more economically, that’s all,” George Atkins,...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: 90s Arrive For Memorial Day Before First Possible Heat Wave Later In The Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunscreen, sunglasses, and air conditioners will be in high demand on Memorial Day as summer-like temperatures arrive with highs in the 90’s and a noticeable increase in humidity under bright, sunny skies.  Heading to the Poconos? You will enjoy sunny skies and highs between 85-90. Looking for relief from the heat? Head down the Shore where an ocean breeze will keep temperatures in the upper-70’s. Water temperatures will be on the chilly side at the shore in the mid-60’s. There will be 2-inch waves and a moderate risk of rip currents, so use caution when swimming.  Make sure to re-apply sunscreen often. The UV index will be very high and sunburn can happen in as little as 20 minutes. The heat will continue in the 90’s through mid-week. Humidity will be on the rise and when the moisture combines with the 90 degree temperatures, it creates a Heat Index near 100 on Tuesday, and could be our first possible heatwave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mercer County in central New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northeast Philadelphia, or 9 miles northeast of Philadelphia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Willingboro, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Hatboro, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Abington, Langhorne and Pemberton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 341 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 29 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Urban Heat Island#Infrastructure#Air Quality
CBS Philly

Officials Urge Residents To Check On Loved Ones As Temperatures Rise To Dangerous Levels In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday will be hot and humid all day. This has prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to issue a code orange for the Philadelphia region. It’s a warning about unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, or people with medical conditions like asthma, heart or lung diseases. Eyewitness News was in Camden where officials are also concerned about air quality and heat. Officers have been checking in on some of the most vulnerable on the senior watch list, handing out cases of water to help keep them hydrated during this extremely hot day. If possible,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Pride March And Festival 2022 Guide: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, And More

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is celebrating 50 years of pride! After a two-year hiatus, pride celebrations are back and happening all month long. The celebrations kick off with the 2022 PHL Pride March and Festival on Sunday, June 5. Here’s your guide to the parade route, road closures and more: The PHL Pride March begins at 11 a.m. The march will begin at 500 Arch Street, make two stops at historic landmarks for Pride and Philadelphia, and end at 12th Street and St. James Place where the PHL Pride Festival will begin at noon. The PHL Pride Festival is a street festival celebrating...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Massive Flames At Port Richmond Junkyard Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars were ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m. The black smoke could be seen for miles. Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute. There is no word on what started the fire. It was placed under control at 5:35 p.m., according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Is Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride As Organizers Bring Back March & Festival With New Focus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Pride March and Festival is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. and it’s extra special this year. The Pride march begins on Independence Mall at 11 a.m. Sunday. It’ll be followed by a festival in The Gayborhood. Organizers say this is more than just a party, it’s a fight to keep moving forward. “It’s almost like a countermeasure to the things we were taught about ourselves growing up,” resident Egg Miles said. Taking ownership of who you are and living it every day. On Friday afternoon Philadelphia raised the pride flag to officially welcome back Philly pride. “A lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Malnourished Stray Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philly Now Rehabbing At Quakertown Rescue

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The stray horse found wandering in Hunting Park this week is now being nursed back to health. The animal care and control team transferred the horse to a farm in Bucks County. “We like to have them out in the pasture, able to spread their legs and graze and be a happy horse,” executive director of Last Chance Rescue Jackie Burke said. Darien the house is making himself comfortable at his new home in Quakertown. He was found wandering the streets of Hunting Park earlier this week, but will now be rehabilitated at Last Chance Rescue. “He’s definitely going...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Restaurants, Bars Face Beer Shortage Due To Delivery Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays. At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day. Now he may have to wait until the following week. “You used to be able to order and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Chester; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CHESTER CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN LANCASTER LEBANON MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy