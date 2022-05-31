Groundbreaking for New Seasons of Japan Restaurant, Retail Shops in Rincon

The Savannah College of Art and Design celebrates the Class of 2022, the university’s largest graduating class, with digital and in-person events Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. Presented online, the Presidential Conferment of Degrees begins 9 a.m. ET, Friday, June 3, for all SCAD locations, uniting graduates, students, and audiences from around the world. Following the morning’s ceremony, in- person Presentations of Degrees with esteemed faculty will take place in Savannah and Atlanta through Saturday, June 4, as graduates command the stage.
