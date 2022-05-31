Groundbreaking for New Seasons of Japan Restaurant, Retail Shops in Rincon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO