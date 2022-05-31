Weekend BBQ Held in Fort Mitchell to Raise Money for Veterans

While the tri-state area is landlocked (we are in the midwest) there are still some beachy towns around Cincinnati. They may not tout the perfect white sands of warmer climates, but there are plenty of places right on a body of water of some sort just waiting to be explored. Check out the spots on this list any weekend through the rest of the summer. CityBeat's sister paper Cleveland Scene contributed to part of this slideshow.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO