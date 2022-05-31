Weekend BBQ Held in Fort Mitchell to Raise Money for Veterans

While the tri-state area is landlocked (we are in the midwest) there are still some beachy towns around Cincinnati. They may not tout the perfect white sands of warmer climates, but there are plenty of places right on a body of water of some sort just waiting to be explored. Check out the spots on this list any weekend through the rest of the summer. CityBeat's sister paper Cleveland Scene contributed to part of this slideshow.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milford Frontier Days is celebrating their 60th straight year of this hometown festival this week. The event started as a way to give people competing in the canoe races on the Little Miami River something to do after the race. Even though those races no longer happen,...
The Fairfield High School class of 2004 is combining with the classes of 2006 and 2008 to raise money for the Dugger and Link families. Steven Dugger is a 2004 Fairfield graduate who recently underwent some major medical emergencies including a traumatic brain injury and kidney failure after collapsing due to an unknown cardiac event.
Our feature OKI Wanna Know is a chance for you to ask a question that could open up a whole new world for you. Or at the very least scratch that intellectual itch that's annoyed you for years. This week we have a pair of questions about Cincinnati Parks. Monika...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country - Summerfair at Coney Island. The annual fine arts fair raises money that provides support for individual artists and small arts organizations throughout the region through scholarships, awards and exhibitions. More than 350 artists and...
Indiana’s largest monthly antiques and vintage only market returns Sunday, June 5 in Lawrenceburg featuring a contest not to be missed. Sunday’s edition of the Tri-State Antique Market offers an opportunity for you to strike a pose for social media using a face board and your newly purchased antique items. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of an opportunity to show their newly found treasures to the community and have a chance to win a prize?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Nurses have been on the front lines of this pandemic with little relief. It's taken a toll, with many leaving the industry altogether. There's a need to fill those spots in a new pilot program. It puts high school seniors on an accelerated path to...
MIAMIVILLE, Ohio — You're going to need to gather your friends to finish this ginormous bloody mary that could also serve as dinner at a restaurant in Miamiville. Miamiville Trailyard, which is located on the Little Miami Scenic Trail, is serving up what it's calling the Goliath Mary. Just like its giant-like name, the Goliath Mary is 128 ounces, which equals eight of the restaurant's regular bloody marys.
CINCINNATI — Union Baptist Church honored the lives and sacrifices of our nation's heroes at one of its historic cemeteries in Madisonville for Memorial Day. However, ongoing flooding issues there continue to disrupt the church's activities. United American Cemetery, located along Duck Creek Road, is a historic site for...
This unique space-age-style house in Florence, Kentucky, is located at 6201 Doubletree Lane and overlooks the 18th hole of the Boone Links Golf Course. The "Home of the Future" style debuted at the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to the listing, this home was then deconstructed and rebuilt in Florence in 1984.
Neighbors in Covington are spending a full day honoring the military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The day began at 7 a.m. with a series of Honor Guard salutes at local military memorial sites. The parade is scheduled for the afternoon.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several parades and ceremonies are planned for Memorial Day Weekend throughout the Tri-State. Here are Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that can be found near you:. Ohio. Blue Ash. - 10:15 a.m. at Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road. Bridgetown. - 11 a.m. at Mack Fire Inc....
COVINGTON, Ky. — Angel Williams has been looking for housing for months. The end of her lease was quickly approaching, and she said she wants to move closer to her job in Florence to cut down on the money she is spending on gas. Now she is out of...
FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of back and forth, the Florence Aquatic Center reopened to the public this weekend. To celebrate, they held a 5K outside the aquatic center Saturday morning. The future of the park has been up in the air after the city considered it for...
A solemn remembrance was held Saturday to honor 165 people killed in the tragic blaze at Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky. The crowded club, which was just south of Cincinnati, burned due to faulty wiring flammable wood paneling and a lack of sprinklers or alarms.
FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who has dementia. Police are looking for Vicki Lower, 79, of Florence, who left her home at Champion Club Apartments and did not return. She was last seen at around noon at her apartment. Police said she left on foot and they do not know where she was heading.
CINCINNATI — The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Cincinnati has been delayed. The popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit takes you through 500,000 cubic feet of Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces, immersing you right into the art. The exhibition features more than 400 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings and paintings that are animated by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday. Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.
Comments / 0